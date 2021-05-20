How to be the best host ever

Delight your guests with these goodies and solidify your spot as top host

Most of the UK can host loved ones again, and we’re willing to bet some of you are chomping at the bit. To elevate your adult sleepover, why not lay out some of these luxurious goodies to make your guests feel more at home? They may never want to leave but, after over a year apart, surely that’s not such a bad thing.

Delight their senses with scented candles and summery colognes. We love this gift set from Collingwood of Somerset because it comes with co-ordinated matches to elevate the experience. Make sure there are no cold feet in the mornings with a pair of slippers to use while they stay. A Moroccan pair is better suited for the summer months; swap in a fuzzy pair for the colder months.

Fresh flowers brighten up any guest room, and a subscription from Smith & Munson means you won’t have to dash to the shops just before your guests arrive. Friends and family alike will be dotty for this spotty bedding from Soak & Sleep – it’s neutral enough to ensure a good sleep but a little more interesting than plain white. For light sleepers, an eye mask is a must. They’re also useful if you haven’t got around to installing blackout blinds or curtains in the guest room…

Is there anything more soothing than a soak in the tub? Set out bath salts, freshly laundered towels, and body balm so your guests know they’re welcome to take a hot bath. Depending on the guest, you could even provide entertainment: magazines, a good book, a small bottle of wine, a mini waterproof speaker…

Finally, make sure they’re snug as a bug when you finally depart for bed. A thick blanket and a hot water bottle are nice to have on hand, even in the summer months. A cup of tea or cocoa before you turn in is always appreciated, especially in a fun new mug. When it’s finally time for them to leave, crack out a guest book for a jolt of nostalgia. You’ll appreciate having the handwritten notes and memories to look back on once your guests have departed.

