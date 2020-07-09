Five objects of desire for your garden

Create your own pleasure garden with one of these quirky pieces

Outer space

Inspired by Apollo 11, Timothy Oulton’s capsule is out of this world. The polished stainless-steel exterior opens to reveal a soft leather interior whose circular banquette and alabaster table invite you to linger over dinner. Catch the designer’s most daring design yet at the Bluebird Gallery in Chelsea – then order your own, made to measure.

Tall order

When evening falls and the temperature dips, a fire makes all the difference. Fit this revolutionary suspended fireplace on your terrace and it won’t just heat you up – it will effectively give you a whole new alfresco room. We’re loving the rust finish too.

Outdoor Gyrofocus, from £10,880, Focus Fireplaces

Chill in

Recline on your lounger and make life easier with a side table with a removable top. It serves two main functions: the first is to make it easy to reach your champagne stash, and the second, once the lid is back on, is to hide the evidence.

Outdoor side table, £75, Amara

Take the plunge

Soak away your cares in Tubmarine, a wood-fired hot tub that needs no electricity. The tub is corrosion-resistant and formed from recycled materials, and is clad in Kebony – a low-maintenance modified timber made from sustainable fast-growing softwoods. Your indulgent plunge can now be a properly eco-friendly experience.

£15,450, Tubmarine

Up and away

What better place to luxuriate than under a Big Aretha? The recently founded East London Parasol Company stocks a range of parasols whose frames and covers are handmade by artisans in India and Bali. Decorative bases are designed especially for each parasol, made from carved sandstone, wood, cast lava, terrazzo or stainless steel.

Big Aretha, £650, East London Parasols