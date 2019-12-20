WIN a limited edition designer floor lamp from Moleta Munro worth £387

We’ve teamed up the Edinburgh-based furniture and lighting specialist to give three design lovers the chance to win a limited edition Tolomeo Basculante Reading Floor Lamp by Artemide
Edinburgh-based furniture and lighting specialist Moleta Munro has teamed up with Homes & Interiors Scotland to offer three lucky readers the chance to win one Tolomeo Basculante Reading Floor Lamp each.
Designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina, the Tolomeo, one of Artemide’s many modern classics, is a frontrunner in illumination, comfort and aesthetics. The flexibility of the adjustable body allows full control of the light and the all-black finish will add a head-turning, modern edge to a room.
To enter the prize draw simply complete your information on the form below
Terms & conditions
- There is no other product or cash alternative.
- The first three names drawn at random from entries received by 29 February 2020 will be the winners.
- The winners will be notified immediately thereafter.
- The prize is for one of three Artemide Tolomeo Basculante Reading Floor Lamps in black only. Each lamp is worth £387.
- The prize must be collected from Moleta Munro, 43-46 London Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6LX.
- The editor’s decision is final.