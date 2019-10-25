Moleta Munro competition

Win an iconic VIPP17 Pedal Bin w orth £399

Moleta Munro is celebrating the launch of the first Vipp partner store in the UK, housed within its Edinburgh Showroom, by offering four lucky readers the chance to win one Vipp 17 pedal bin each.

A design icon, the modern version of the Vipp 17 pedal bin retains the key elements of the original model, mastered in the 1930s by its founder Holger Nielsen. With a capacity of 30L, the Vipp 17 is ideally suited to the kitchen or a utility room. Originally used in doctors’ and dentists’ clinics, the Vipp bin has grown ever more popular due to its timeless aesthetic and exceptional quality.

In November 2009, the Vipp pedal bin was accepted into the permanent architecture and design collection of The Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA).

Moleta Munro is offering a 20% discount on any Vipp bin purchased during October and November 2019.

The bin comes with a 10-year warranty.

www.moletamunro.com