MenuMenu

Issue 128 – November & December 2019: Editor’s welcome

Gil Welsh headshot

Photo: Izabela Viskupova

It’s the start of the cooler season, and that means it’s time to coorie in and hibernate – or to gear up into full festive swing. This edition embraces both. It’s bursting with ideas for Christmas wishlists: there are thoughtful pieces and sumptuous textures, and colours are cosy: cinnamon and fire are the dominant shades, while lilac is making its mark in a comforting, understated way. For best effect, read on a sheepskin-draped recliner.

You’ll find a striking collection of homes and architecture inside. There’s a Glasgow townhouse with a room designed specifically for savouring whisky – it looks so good I wish I liked a dram (page 200). A double-height new-build packs a punch thanks to beautiful interior design (page 184). Meanwhile, in rural Stirlingshire, a sculptural extension crafted from weathered steel injects a modern aesthetic to a traditional farmhouse. See it as art, on page 146.

And there’s much more about art’s many manifestations in this edition’s annual Art Guide, a free supplement showcasing upcoming and established artists, their work and their stories. Get the lowdown on what’s on, how to buy and how best to invest, and join in the eternal debate about art and what it’s for.

Issue 128 is in shops now. Fancy receiving the next issue direct to your door with up to 33% off? Subscribe now here.

terracotta coloured extension against blue sky

Architecture – Orange Crush (photo: David Barbour), page 149

Christmas-Planet-flowers-Planet-Goods-&-Ware

Design Ideas – Christmas, Planet Goods & Ware, page 44

pink-tapestry-and-pink-building

From left: Reading List, Embroidered Life, page 128; Garden News: Vibia, page 233

- Advertisement -
Ints-chelsea-mclaine-whisky-room

Interiors – Blithe Spirits (sketch: Chelsea McLaine), page 202

Swarovski-Carousel-Jaime-Hayon-Carousel

Opening Shot: Swarovski, page 12

The-Gifted-Few-Concrete-cloud-toilet-paper-shelf

Bathroom News: The Gifted Few, page 93

woman-in-waders-and-orange-paint

From left: Meet the Maker, Fiona Houston of Mara Seaweed, page 131; Sampler – Firestarter: GoodHome at B&Q, page 78

Kennels-Cottage-Scotland

Escape: Kennels Cottage, page 248

Ligne-Roset-Togo-Armchair-Burnt-Orange

Monitor: Ligne Roset, page 31

scroll to top
Homes & Interiors Scotland Podcast

The new Homes & Interiors Scotland podcast is essential listening. It could be you’re setting up your first home, or a well-established renovator, or you work in the industry – we’ll curate insightful guests who can offer a window into the world of homes and interiors in Scotland, and across the globe.

Listen here