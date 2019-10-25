Issue 128 – November & December 2019: Editor’s welcome

It’s the start of the cooler season, and that means it’s time to coorie in and hibernate – or to gear up into full festive swing. This edition embraces both. It’s bursting with ideas for Christmas wishlists: there are thoughtful pieces and sumptuous textures, and colours are cosy: cinnamon and fire are the dominant shades, while lilac is making its mark in a comforting, understated way. For best effect, read on a sheepskin-draped recliner.

You’ll find a striking collection of homes and architecture inside. There’s a Glasgow townhouse with a room designed specifically for savouring whisky – it looks so good I wish I liked a dram (page 200). A double-height new-build packs a punch thanks to beautiful interior design (page 184). Meanwhile, in rural Stirlingshire, a sculptural extension crafted from weathered steel injects a modern aesthetic to a traditional farmhouse. See it as art, on page 146.

And there’s much more about art’s many manifestations in this edition’s annual Art Guide, a free supplement showcasing upcoming and established artists, their work and their stories. Get the lowdown on what’s on, how to buy and how best to invest, and join in the eternal debate about art and what it’s for.

