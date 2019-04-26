MenuMenu

Issue 125 – May & June 2019: Editor’s welcome

Summer – it’s nearly here. You can smell it in the air, see it in the blossoming trees. It’s making us want to go outside and be part of it – and to bring it into our homes.

We don’t all have gardens, unfortunately, but even if all you’ve got is a little patio or a strip of terrace (or a sunny window ledge), the fresh and vivid colours of the new season can bring life to your home. A quiet spot to sit and contemplate nature, after all, is one of the best ways to find harmony and tranquillity in an ever-changing world. Pick up the magazine, and turn to page 48 and you’ll find some great design inspiration. Take a balcony and drape it in lush potted greenery and pared-back furniture. Or make the extension the place to be and adorn it with shrubs and flowers to create bright borders and a sweet scent.

Of course, if your garden really is on a grand scale, have a look at what James Ogilvy did with his east-coast utopia on page 244, but be warned: it involves a ship treehouse – and a change of career.

Editor’s picks

Helensburgh-cove-park-artist-residency

I Love This: Cove Park artists’ residency centre, page 40

bathroom-tile-and-wooden-puzzle

From left: Bathrooms – walls: Natucer, page 91; Design news: Galison, page 177

Freedom bakery bread

Behind Closed Doors: Freedom Bakery, page 43 (photo: Christina Riley)

Smithers-of-Stamford-Cacoon-Chair

Design special – outdoor space: Smithers of Stamford, page 51

figurines of david bowie and andy warhol

From left: Interiors: Short but sweet, page 200 (photo: Neale Smith); Kids news: ER Illustrations, page 183

Victorian tile inspired wall by frances priest

Meet the Maker: Frances Priest, page 130 (photo: Shannon Tofts)

Black Isle Bronze in production

This Life: Farquhar Laing, page 26 (photo: Susie Lowe)

two unusual buildings in Scotland on a sunny day

From left: Gardens case study: Into the Wild, page 244 (photo: James Ogilvy); Architecture: Homage to heritage, page 135 (photo: David Barbour)

Norman gilbert and pat gilbert in their home

Art: Norman Gilbert, page 190 (photo: Enzo Di Cosmo)

