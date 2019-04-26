Issue 125 – May & June 2019: Editor’s welcome

Summer – it’s nearly here. You can smell it in the air, see it in the blossoming trees. It’s making us want to go outside and be part of it – and to bring it into our homes.

We don’t all have gardens, unfortunately, but even if all you’ve got is a little patio or a strip of terrace (or a sunny window ledge), the fresh and vivid colours of the new season can bring life to your home. A quiet spot to sit and contemplate nature, after all, is one of the best ways to find harmony and tranquillity in an ever-changing world. Pick up the magazine, and turn to page 48 and you’ll find some great design inspiration. Take a balcony and drape it in lush potted greenery and pared-back furniture. Or make the extension the place to be and adorn it with shrubs and flowers to create bright borders and a sweet scent.

Of course, if your garden really is on a grand scale, have a look at what James Ogilvy did with his east-coast utopia on page 244, but be warned: it involves a ship treehouse – and a change of career.

Issue 125 is in shops now. Fancy receiving the next issue direct to your door with up to 33% off? Subscribe now here.

Editor’s picks