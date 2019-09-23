Discover BB Interior Design in Glasgow’s Southside

Enter BB Interior Design in Glasgow’s Southside and you’d be forgiven for thinking you had just stepped into someone’s luxurious home. That’s exactly the impression that owner and interior designer Brenda Maclauchlan was hoping to create, her aim being not only to demonstrate her skills but to inspire her customers.

And it seems to be working. The place has become a magnet for people in search of ideas to transform their living spaces. The front section shows what can be achieved in a client’s home, while the back is a veritable design hub, with fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings and curtain poles to peruse. Luxurious candles from Scottish brand Mino Pinna give the shop a wonderful, heady aroma.

It seems BB Interior Design has hit the ground running, and there are plenty of projects in the pipeline, as Maclauchlan points out: “We’re in the design and development stages of creating a range of furniture and soft furnishings, which is super exciting.”