Moodboard: Come over to the dark side

Lavish your interiors with rich fabrics, burnished gold and deep hues for the height of luxury

Photo: Susie Lowe

Read the Come Over to the Dark Side article with more stunning photography on pages 194-204, issue 123 or view it online here »

Opulence overload

Moda wire metal dining chair Gold, £119, Cult Furniture

Daurat gold cushion, approx £133, Brabbu

Industrial round wire wall mirror, £64, The Farthing

Abundance, £36 per sq.m, Murals Wallpaper

In addition

Viscount polished steel trunk coffee table, £835, Artisanti

Glass chevron vase in blue, £21, Gisela Graham London

Boffin industrial desk lamp in black, £115, Loaf

Tivoli two seater sofa in velvet indigo, £999, Swoon Editions

Bold berry

Corona Uni wool blanket in bordeaux, £106, Lapuan Kankurit

Brass wire shade, from £65, Room 356

Preference Red no.297, £45 for 2.5l of Modern Emulsion, Farrow & Ball

Beaumont plant pot in gold, £14, Made.com

