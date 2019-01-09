Trendwatch: Good wood

EXPERT TIPS

With sustainability at the forefront of our minds, it’s not unusual to look to more natural materials like barn wood to furnish our homes. There are plenty of sources out there to soak up ideas. “Contemporary ski chalets as well as historical Scottish outbuildings and fishing huts use weathered wood for both interiors and exteriors,” explains Jane Adams of Author Interiors. If you like the look but are dubious of going overboard, there are ways to work it in gently. “Introducing it slowly with big, wide, barn-style planks for flooring is a good first step, especially when they are antiqued or repurposed to create that dream rustic space.”