Trendwatch: Change direction

Cross the line with herringbone

EXPERT TIPS

 

Add herringbone’s popular zigzag pattern to create interest. Where to start? Houseology’s Creative Director, Wendy Clark advises: “You can go small and accessorise with cushions, throws or feature wallpaper, or go all out with herringbone floors and walls.” Clark adds that its versatility is what makes it such a top option for the interior. “If you’re nervous about pattern then go for neutral tones, which are sophisticated yet subtle. If you’re feeling bolder then choose vibrant colours for a strong style statement.”

Vintage red zigzag mural by Hemingway Design, £65 per sq.m, Surfaceview

Clockwise from left: Lets Take A Dip cushion in pool blue, £85, Penelope Hope; Tweedmill wool throw in Golden Oak & Spearmint, £49.95, Hurn & Hurn; Pastels pasta bowl, £14, Royal Doulton

From left: Mosaics Fusion Micro, £26.90 per piece, Original Style; Wallpaper in Anis, £175 per 10 meter roll, Hermès GB

Pea Pod tea towel, £11.95, Annabel James

From left: Herringbone by Jonathan Saunders, from £2,210 for 1.83 x 1.22m, The Rug Company; Belly basket zigzag in white, £15, The Nordic Fashion House

