Trendwatch: Change direction

EXPERT TIPS

Add herringbone’s popular zigzag pattern to create interest. Where to start? Houseology’s Creative Director, Wendy Clark advises: “You can go small and accessorise with cushions, throws or feature wallpaper, or go all out with herringbone floors and walls.” Clark adds that its versatility is what makes it such a top option for the interior. “If you’re nervous about pattern then go for neutral tones, which are sophisticated yet subtle. If you’re feeling bolder then choose vibrant colours for a strong style statement.”