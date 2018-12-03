MenuMenu

The Missoni Family Cookbook by Francesco Maccapani Missoni

For the Missoni clan, food and family are everything. The fashion dynasty, known for their colourful designs, apply the same joie de vivre to entertaining; if they invite you for dinner, they’ll cook it themselves. It’s always a gathering, where the food is fresh, personal and unpretentious. They celebrate this love affair in a new cookbook, sharing their favourite dishes, their experiences of coming together to eat, and their unrivalled ability to host a party. The recipes are interspersed with intimate family photos that make you feel that Rosita herself is inviting you to take a seat at the table. 

£38, Assouline

