Infused Booze by Kathy Kordalis

As if you needed a reason to bring out the cocktail shaker, this new title shows budding mixologists how to make drinks healthier by preparing them at home. Split into six chapters, including ‘hot and spicy’ and ‘blossomy and botanic’, Infused Booze is an easy-to-follow recipe book that uses ripe fruit and seasonal herbs to come up with some pretty impressive drinks. It’s a great way to cut out the artificial ingredients and additives that are often found in pre-mixed cocktails. The photography is particularly moreish.

£12.99, Hardie Grant