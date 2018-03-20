Nomadic Homes by Philip Jodidio

Architecture need not be static. In the pursuit of putting down roots, some of the most creative responses are mobile or temporary homes that take their cue from a different set of requirements. Nomadic Homes explores the ingenious ways some home-dwellers have accommodated their love of adventure, their vulnerability to political change, or their desire to escape, with evocative photographs and Philip Jodidio’s insightful and engaging words. It’s a great demonstration of how good design can transcend location.

£50, Taschen

