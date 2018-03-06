Living On Water by Phaidon

Water is said to have a calming effect on the soul, so living on or near water seems like a sensible idea. Each of the 55 awe-inspiring homes in this volume is inextricably linked to a lake, stream or ocean, with evocative photographs showing the balance between structure and element. Split across three sections – homes built to look at the water, those built on the water, and those reflected by it – this sumptuous book celebrates the architects who have succeeded in this challenging environment.

£29.95, Phaidon