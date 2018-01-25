Trendwatch: Cut the mustard

THE EXPERT SAYS…

“I think the popularity of mid-century furniture has brought colours like mustard back to people’s minds,” says Hannah Thistlethwaite of Heal’s. “It helps that it works very well with grey and that is an easy neutral colour for walls and upholstery.” Where to start depends on how brave you’re feeling says Thistlethwaite: “A really bright sofa can make a room feel fresh and joyful but if that’s too much of a leap, touches of mustard in a rug or other textiles can still have an impact.”