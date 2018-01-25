Trendwatch: Cut the mustard

Spice things up a bit with a splash of the hot stuff

Gold round fabric cable, £4.80 per m, Urban Cottage Industries; Tabor yellow small pot, £36, Serax, stockists include Abode Living; Blyton 10x15cm candle, £11, Neptune

Masters chair, £159, Kartell, stockists include Heal’s; Checked faded linen tablecloth, £79.99, Zara Home

Telegram Dijon wallpaper, £69 per roll, MissPrint

Monaco chair in Harlequin Momentum Tessalate, £1,761, Delcor; Iso hand tufted rug in yellow, 142 x 200cm, £650, puik

Plato cotton cushion, £49, Aoi Yoshizawa for Feathr; Murano glass handkerchiefs, £180 for 2, Striulli Vetri d’Arte, stockists include Artemest; Last Night Wall Light, £POA, Damien Langlois-Meurinne for Pouenat

 

THE EXPERT SAYS…

“I think the popularity of mid-century  furniture has brought colours like mustard back to people’s minds,” says Hannah Thistlethwaite of Heal’s. “It helps that it works very well with grey and that is an easy neutral colour for walls and upholstery.” Where to start depends on how brave you’re feeling says Thistlethwaite: “A really bright sofa can make a room feel fresh and joyful but if that’s too much of a leap, touches of mustard in a rug or other textiles can still have an impact.”

