Queer Threads by John Chaich and Todd Oldham

Queer Threads brings together several strands (ahem): there’s an examination of LGBTQ culture and identity, an exploration of the traditions of craft, and an in-depth look at some of the most talented artists and makers in the field today. The book is made up of 30 artist interviews where thinkers and makers have investigated how ‘queerness’ has informed their work. There are fabulous photographs depicting each makers’ work in a joyful celebration of colour, talent, contemporary craft and identity.

£29.99, Ammo