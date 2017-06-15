Trendwatch – Nautical

Ask the expert

According to interior designer Maurizio Pellizzoni, “sometimes, with little effort, adding nautical touches is an effective way to freshen up an interior and create a new colour palette.” The easiest way to weave in the theme is to “think of the colours and materials that are associated with the sea and gradually add them so it’s not overdone,” says Pellizzoni. “A white backdrop will bring out colour.” But it’s important to know when to stop. “ You can end up making the interior look cluttered.”

