Trendwatch – Nautical

Push the boat out with a fresh look inspired by the sea

Ask the expert

According to interior designer Maurizio Pellizzoni, “sometimes, with little effort, adding nautical touches is an effective way to freshen up an interior and create a new colour palette.”  The easiest way to weave in the theme is to “think of the colours and materials that are associated with the sea and gradually add them so it’s not overdone,” says Pellizzoni. “A white backdrop will bring out colour.” But it’s important to know when to stop. “ You can end up making the interior look cluttered.”

Red Stripe Beach Towel, £49, Lexington; Matt Emulsion Paint in Marine, £17.63 for 2.5L, Colours at B&Q; Paint in Arts Club No.281, from £22 for 1L, Mylands; Wine Divers Porcelain Bottle Stopper, around £8.48, Yellow Octopus

Grand Plage Bedding Collection, from £60, Ralph Lauren Home

Montego Side Table, £545, Eichholtz

Twin Head Lightning Cable – Nautical, £35, Native Union; Blue Triangle Cushion, £72.50, Giannina Capitani

Knot Encaustic Tiles from the Etcetera Collection, £3.95 per tile, Ca’Pietra

Upholstered Storage Bench (Goodwin Rope), £296.47, The Land of Nod

Sailor’s Knots by kristinnohe, from around £14 per yard, Spoonflower; Teapot with Cup, Anchor Collection, £12, Batela

