Contemporary additions enliven these Scottish homes

Contemporary design, from zesty colour schemes to sleek architecture, takes the forefront in these Scottish properties for sale right now

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

Some of these homes are characterised by colourful schemes; others have been enhanced with impressive, architecturally designed extensions. A couple of these properties were built in the 20th century; another is brand-new. What do they all have in common? Each boasts contemporary additions that facilitate modern living for couples and families alike. Scroll through our list of quirky, design-conscious properties for sale below, all presented to market by ESPC.

Kirkliston

Contemporary details: Unique angular rear extension, trendy colour schemes and new kitchen.

Where: 106 Main Street, Kirkliston, EH29 9AD

How much? Offers over £500,000

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Contemporary colour schemes exist throughout this three-bedroom semi-detached family home in Kirkliston. From pastel shades in the dining area to sleek greys in the kitchen and deep blues in the living room. Tiling is modern with pale colouring across the gym and wellness rooms. A large patio has been added with an angular extension that lifts this traditional stone home out of its slightly dusty past.

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Tyninghame Mains

Contemporary details: Sun room with bright colours that replace dusty farmhouse vibes with open and serene styling.

Where: 1 Tyninghame Mains, Tyninghame, Dunbar, EH42 1XW

How much? Offers over £700,000

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Each traditional element of this four-bed farmhouse in Tyninghame is met with contemporary additions. For example, a traditional gas stove takes centre stage in the kitchen with a classic pale splashback, but is offset by a green breakfast bar and relaxing cream cabinetry. A conservatory/sun room is the perfect spot to enjoy coffee and a book on a summery morning. Plenty of light floods into the property through windows in every room. Elegant patios, patterned wallpaper and pops of colour make this home as exciting as it is serene.

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Milton Crescent

Contemporary details: Colourful cabinetry and radiators inspired by Bauhaus design, with a yellow curved staircase and bright green rooms.

Where: 23 Milton Crescent, Duddingston, Edinburgh, EH15 3PF

How much? Offers over £615,000

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This three-bed house is a colour fanatic’s dream — and a portal to a yearlong summer. Primary colours are splashed across walls and in cabinetry in the kitchen. A gorgeous sunshine yellow staircase lifts the entryway, bringing spring and summer indoors, even on the greyest days. The bathroom is a true delight: pink tiling, a bright green bath, open shower, floating emerald sink and golden taps. The conservatory is used as a gym currently, but can be made into an office or relaxation space.

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Melville Crescent

Contemporary details: Herringbone floors, Scandi-inspired colour schemes, multi-level living.

Where: Flat 4, 5 Melville Crescent, West End, Edinburgh, EH3 7JA

How much? Offers over £800,000

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This stunning two-bed architecturally-led renovation project is in the heart of Edinburgh’s West End. An angular ceiling and herringbone flooring add crisp silhouettes to what is actually a very traditional tenement flat. There are wooden beams — perfectly polished — with plain colours throughout that make natural light bounce between walls. The kitchen is newly fitted with a large breakfast bar and pure-white gloss cabinetry. This property’s design is high-end without being pretentious; sleek but warm; hotel standard that feels like home.

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Hillpark Avenue

Contemporary details: Monochrome kitchen with slate cabinetry; modern wall-mounted ethanol fireplace and panelled media wall with electric fireplace.

Where: 32 Hillpark Avenue, Blackhall, Edinburgh, EH4 7AQ

How much? Offers over £1,000,000

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This seven-bedroom property boasts large gardens, a decent patio and plenty of space for families. A brand-new kitchen is the height of contemporary design: slate cabinets, polished white drawers, dark floor tiles and a sleek breakfast bar. The colour scheme is muted throughout the home, with classy additions that not only make it modern, but justify the seven-figure price point.

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Dechmont Road

Contemporary details: Brand-new kitchen and monochrome colour scheme.

Where: 23 Dechmont Road, Corstorphine, Edinburgh, EH12 8JF

How much? Fixed price £525,000

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Every part of this new three-bedroom bungalow is considered, and fit for modern living. A black-and-white monochrome colour scheme carries throughout the home. A special highlight is the marble-esque kitchen with three ovens, as well as the black panels in the hallways and an elegant pergola on the terrace. There’s a garage and substantial garden space; perfect for a new family or couple looking to host.

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Simpson Loan

Contemporary details: High-spec modern kitchen and huge windows.

Where: Flat 25, 28 Simpson Loan, Edinburgh, EH3 9GG

How much? Offers over £635,000

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This fifth-floor, brand new flat boasts truly spectacular views across The Meadows and Arthur’s Seat. The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen, which seeps into a dining and living space. It has floor-to-ceiling glazing and an entire wall of windows. The high-spec modern kitchen has integrated appliances. The prime city-centre location is just moments from cafes, restaurants, shops, Edinburgh University and other major attractions. Really, the images do the talking!

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Broughton Street

Contemporary details: Beautiful arched doorways, modern panelling, up-to-date bathrooms.

Where: 64/3 Broughton Street, New Town, Edinburgh, EH1 3SA

How much? Offers over £490,000

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This breath-taking three-bedroom Georgian flat blends contemporary design with classic structure to create a truly unique inner-city property. The kitchen is clean-cut with a grey and white colour scheme, recently added. Walls throughout are panelled with careful attentions channelled into the bathrooms. Their dark themes are sultry and relaxing — and effortlessly cool. Beautiful arched doorways take centre stage in the hallways, which are coated in sandy colours that transport you from Scotland to Morocco. Just gorgeous, and so creative.

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Ochilcoed

Contemporary details: Architecturally-led extension with creative layout.

Where: Ochilcoed, Ochiltree, Linlithgow, EH49 6PQ

How much? Offers over £625,000

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This four-bedroom countryside cottage is characterised by an architecturally-led extension. The result is elegant and impactful with a sharp silhouette that screams contemporary style. There’s plenty of space to be creative with the interior design as well as sleek colour schemes. The kitchen is neatly fitted with up-to-date appliances. A generous patio and sun room are lovely settings for summer gatherings.

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High Street, Aberdour

Contemporary details:

Where: 67 High Street, Aberdour, KY3 0SJ

How much? Offers over £300,000

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This thoughtfully designed single-storey home offers stylish, modern interiors and flexible living space, including two bedrooms, a bright open-plan living area, and a high-specification garden pod. The pod is a fantastic addition to the house; a wonderful escape as the weather gets warmer.

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