A connection to nature characterises these homes in Scotland

Bright, expansive and flooded with natural light, these Scottish homes foster harmony between indoors and out

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

We can all be guilty of taking our planet – and our intrinsic connection to nature – for granted. As our lives continue to revolve around technology and the digital landscape, we become more estranged from our natural habitats. Urban design and societal pressures are overwhelming us too, so we find ourselves pining for Scotland’s countryside and coastal towns. Each of these Scottish homes has been thoughtfully crafted to maximise the benefits of biophilic design principles, incorporating natural materials, colours, textures and indoor-outdoor living spaces. Even some of the interiors feature motifs of the natural world. Join ESPC and H&IS as we take a look behind closed doors.

Glebe House

Biophilic details: Light-filled rooms with extensive gardens

Where: Glebe House, Hownam, Kelso

How much? Offers over £799,000

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Set amidst the rolling countryside, this exceptional home in Hownam offers a subtle harmony between indoors and out. Occupying a generous plot of approximately 1.5 acres, the property has been extensively upgraded and now presents stylish yet timeless upgrades throughout; with a seamless blend of traditional character and contemporary comfort. Large windows welcome natural light throughout the home while pale colour schemes have a grounding effect.

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Kiloran House

Biophilic details: Sunroom and lush grounds

Where: Kiloran House, East Linton, East Lothian, EH40 3AY

How much? Offers over £1,100,000

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This Victorian house is defined by its elegant proportions, high ceilings and large sash windows. Extra bonuses are the huge landscaped gardens, which facilitate relaxation and healthy dining al fresco when the weather is warm. A simple cup of tea each morning on the patio does wonders for the state of mind. Additional highlights include the spacious sunroom (with tranquil views), and two additional ground-floor rooms – ideal for home working, a gym, guest area or a private suite.

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Comiston Rise

Biophilic details: Decking and substantial garden outlook

Where: 5 Comiston Rise, Comiston, Edinburgh EH10 6HQ

How much? Offers over £1,250,000

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The property opens with an entrance vestibule leading into a welcoming internal hallway decked with natural wood finishes and a grand staircase. Light floods in at all angles, settling the mind from the second you step through the door. This clean use of Scottish wood creates a connection to the land; subtly but stylishly blurring the line between indoor and outdoor living. A highlight: a spacious family room enjoys triple aspects with Velux skylights and double patio doors that provide direct access to the raised decking.

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Bellevue House

Biophilic details: Lush garden with large sun room / conservatory

Where: Bellevue House, Bowmont Street, Kelso, TD5 7DZ

How much? Offers over £550,000

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Bellevue House is an impressive Victorian 1840 villa set in a prime position on Bowmont Street in the heart of Kelso. Rich in period character and doused in sunshine, the property offers generous accommodation with the flexibility for a fine family home or continued guest house use. You’re only walking distance from the confluence of the Rivers Tweed and Teviot, a gorgeous stretch of water perfect for cold water dips, afternoon fishing trips and walks that feed the soul. Bellevue House is set within mature and well-maintained grounds, with plenty of greenery to facilitate outdoor relaxation and entertaining.

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Lawrie Reilly Place

Biophilic details: Roof terrace and extensive patio area suited to outdoor living and easy-going evenings under the pergola

Where: 20 Lawrie Reilly Place, Edinburgh, EH7 5EU

How much? Offers over £490,000

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This property is a little bolthole in Edinburgh. It’s 15 minutes from the city centre but boasts a lush garden with patio area that facilitates all sorts of wonderful outdoor dining for those who love to host and plenty of space for kids to play. Inside, the ground floor is designed for relaxation, with a seamless flow from the elegant sitting and dining space to the landscaped garden beyond.

Finished to an impeccable standard throughout, this home blends contemporary design with a sense of calm, privacy and effortless sophistication — complete with a roof terrace and the rare advantage of off-street parking.

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Priestden Park

Biophilic details: Lush garden with outdoor seating area and a window wall that floods the home with natural light

Where: 7 Priestden Park, St. Andrews, KY16 8DL

How much? Offers over £660,000

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Set within beautiful mature gardens, this property is less than a mile from the heart of St Andrews, which means it is walking distance from the beach. Lots of natural light and airy interiors provide the perfect base to build an uplifting home that channels beachside living. There’s a naturally flowing layout with antique features like expose stone walls and fire surrounds that add character to an otherwise quite understated scheme.

The property boasts four bedrooms, two shower rooms and a bathroom. There’s also a driveway and garage.

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Craiglockhart View

Biophilic details: Floor to ceiling windows and level garden access

Where: 19 Craiglockhart View, Edinburgh, EH14 1BX

How much? Offers over £595,000

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The ground floor opens with a welcoming vestibule that leads into a bright hallway, setting the tone for the elegant and relaxing interior. At the heart of the home is a stunning open-plan kitchen with a central island, designed with stylish finishes and generous workspace, flowing into a spacious dining and sitting area centred around a feature fireplace. French doors open onto an elevated balcony that overlooks the rear garden, creating a wonderful suntrap for bright, healing weather.

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Fenton Road

Biophilic details: Floor to ceiling windows and level garden access

Where: 6 Fenton Road, Gullane, East Lothian, EH31 2EU

How much? Offers over £790,000

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Immaculately presented and finished to an outstanding contemporary specification, this impressive home offers expansive, light-filled living perfectly suited to a modern family. A spacious and welcoming vestibule sets the tone of comfort on arrival. Double doors open into an elegant central hallway, which in turn flows seamlessly into the magnificent open-plan kitchen and family space — the true heart of the home. Natural light allows for houseplants and flowers, and local access to green spaces means tranquillity is only a wander away.

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Take a look inside Scotland’s million-pound houses, with ESPC.