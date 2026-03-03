Period features shine in these properties for sale in Scotland

Careful revamps of period details like fireplaces, stone walls and winding staircases nod to provenance in these classic yet contemporary Scottish homes

Romantic interior design trends like Old Money (characterised by antique furniture and rich natural materials like mahogany and marble), Dark Academia (a moody, maximalist aesthetic inspired by gothic architecture and 19th-century universities) and Cottagecore (colourful nostalgia for rural, pastoral life, emphasizing sustainability, comfort and a connection to nature) have the next generation of buyers dying to pull back the deep-pile carpets of their ageing homes in hopes of revealing encaustic tiles and 16th-century herringbone floors. We’ve teamed up with ESPC to source some of the most beautiful properties for sale in Scotland right now; places that have all of these period charms — and a few surprises — built in.

Each home strikes a balance between classical and contemporary design. There’s polished cabinetry above heavy-duty cast-iron stoves; bright colours splashed across original stone walls; patterned tiles acting as stylish fire surrounds; sensitively restored cornicing and wooden shutters painted white; and steep winding staircases polished to look brand new.

Venlaw Castle

Period details: Bay windows, cornicing and Victorian fireplaces

Where: Peebles EH45 8RD

How much? Fixed price £245,000

This upper-ground one-bedroom apartment blends historic charm with modern comfort in a peaceful woodland setting. Housed in a 1782 Scots Baronial mansion built upon the ruins of the 14th-century Smithfield Castle, this apartment extends to around 797 sq ft. The space offers a rare sense of privacy whilst remaining just a short walk from Peebles’ bustling High Street.

Inside, a welcoming hall leads into an impressive open-plan living, dining and kitchen space, centred around traditional bay windows with views across the landscaped grounds. Elegant period features, including ornate cornicing and a feature fireplace, sit alongside a contemporary kitchen with quality units, integrated appliances and a Belfast sink.

Morton Street

Period details: Cornicing, Edwardian fireplace, steep winding staircase and a fretwork entryway

Where: Joppa, EH15 2HZ

How much? Offers over £825,000

65 Morton Street is a traditional, extended semi-detached family home with four bedrooms and three public rooms. Period features like the fretwork in the entryway and marble fireplaces in the bedrooms and communal areas bring provenance to what has been recently redecorated as a bright, playful home fit for family living.

Situated within the highly sought-after district of Joppa, the property enjoys a prime location just to the east of Edinburgh city centre. Perfectly positioned to take full advantage of the superb amenities in nearby Portobello, including its iconic beach and promenade, this is a rare opportunity to secure a substantial family home in a prime coastal setting.

West Street

Period details: Exposed stone walls and original wooden beams

Where: St. Monans, Anstruther KY10 2BU

How much? Offers over £215,000

This West Street cottage sits moments from the St Monans harbour and Fife Coastal Path in East Neuk. It has been sensitively transformed into a charming and well presented three bedroom maisonette arranged over three levels. Previous owners have, of course, looked after its period features — the stone walls and fireplace especially — whilst breathing life into it.

The property offers a characterful living room with wood-burning stove, modern dining kitchen, shower room and separate bathroom. Gas central heating and a mix of traditional sash and case windows with partial double glazing to the rear.

Buckingham Terrace

Period details: Encaustic tiled entryway leading to white cornicing and restored marble fireplaces in the main home

Where: West End, Edinburgh EH4 3AA

How much? Offers over £535,000

A grand downstairs entrance, featuring marble fireplaces and art-deco doors, acts as a portal to the distinguished apartment interiors upstairs, where a monochrome colour scheme of white and charcoal is offset by soothing cream carpets and elegant cornicing. A highlight of this B-Listed Victorian property is a marble fireplace with a perfect matte surround that has been kept in pristine condition.

The rich qualities of the property are instantly apparent: from the attractive neutral styling to the lavish ceiling cornice work, this home effortlessly combines Victorian charm with modern sensibilities.

Cockle Mill

Period details: Exposed stone walls and archways in both the interiors and exteriors

Where: Cramond, Edinburgh EH4 6JN

How much? Offers over £895,000

This C-Listed former grain mill is beautifully positioned to overlook the River Almond within the Cramond Conservation Area.

The home is neat and well looked after as to respect the building’s historical 17th-century significance as the village’s only grain mill, which was repurposed for iron production in 1773. The property, as it currently stands, has been the subject of a thorough and thoughtful refurbishment by the current owners who have welcomed modern colour palettes and furniture while retaining the wealth of period features that give Cockle Mill its identity.

Works carried out include a comprehensive rewire, replacement boiler, new flooring and full redecoration.

Rodger Street

Period details: Vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and a traditional stone terrace

Where: Cellardyke, Anstruther KY10 3HU

How much? Offers over £465,000

This outstanding B-listed late-Victorian house offers numerous spacious rooms that welcome an abundance of natural light. Interiors are finished in sumptuous neutral tones that evoke beachside living, with pops of colour that highlight period features beautifully. The house is deceptively large, spread across three floors, with four double bedrooms and a self-contained guest annexe bedroom, which is perfect for independent family members or for the AirBnB holiday market.

The property also features a quality kitchen and generous bathroom facilities. Furthermore, it has family-friendly gardens made for relaxing, dining and socialising in the sun.

Glengarriff

Period details: Bay windows, cornicing, traditional slate roof and an impeccable fireplace

Where: Knockbuckle Road, Kilmacolm PA13 4JU

How much? Offers over £695,000

Glengarriff is a late Victorian villa on Knockbuckle Road. It comes with clean interiors and lots of garden space, close to Birkmyre Park, that facilitates al fresco dining and hosting as the weather gets warmer.

Well maintained internally and externally, this period home is of traditional construction with a slate roof, painted harling and stone ingles, sash and case double glazed windows, and a rosemary tiled porch. Internally the house has kept many original features and is beautifully appointed with neutral décor and quality flooring.

Shandon Crescent

Period details: Cornicing, marble fireplace, original hardwood doors and floors

Where: Shandon Crescent, Edinburgh EH11 1QE

How much? Offers over £590,000

Shandon Crescent is an impressive terraced Villa situated in the highly sought-after Shandon area of Edinburgh. This three-bedroom property combines generous proportions and elegant period features all just moments from local amenities, excellent schools and the green space of Harrison Park and the Union Canal. Just as the other properties on this list, Shandon Crescent is charming because of its well-maintained period features. They offset the colourful interior beautifully, bringing inimitable character to each room. Little details bring joy, like the sunshine yellow door, mint green walls and cherry red fridge.

Chestnut Cottage

Period details: Cast-iron stoves and traditional tiled fire surrounds

Where: Gifford, East Lothian EH41 4QW

How much? Offers over £350,000

This traditional three-bedroom terraced cottage is nestled in the heart of picturesque Gifford and offers charm, character and a beautifully mature rear garden with a contemporary patio area. There are raised beds for the green thumbed, with a pond for tranquillity and a large garage for storage.

Set over three well-proportioned floors, this inviting home blends period features with comfortable living — see the cast-iron stove and green tile fire surrounds contemporarily offset by bright blue walls and marble countertops.

The Sheiling

Period details: Stone interiors with hardwood flooring and traditional cottage fireplace

Where: St John’s Town of Dalry, Castle Douglas DG7 3UU

How much? Fixed price £270,000

This traditional Galloway cottage occupies a prime location in the centre of the rural village of St John’s Town in Dalry. A wildflower garden surrounds this fairytale property, which harbours as much magic indoors as it does out. Like its lush age-old surroundings, the house holds generations-worth of stories. You can feel the significance of the area and the interior warmth that comes from a home that has been loved by many.

All rooms have been perfectly maintained: the kitchen, living room and ground floor bedroom all have patio doors leading out to decked seating that takes advantage of beautiful views of the garden and the hills beyond.

