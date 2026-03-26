‘Awakening’, the springtime exhibition at The Perthshire Gallery in Pitlochry, boasts an uplifting treasure trove of local art that celebrates connection to people and place

Just off Pitlochry’s quaint Victorian high street is The Perthshire Gallery. A sleek black-and-white exterior conceals a vivacious and colourful interior packed with paintings, prints, sculptures, ceramics and jewellery handmade by artists in Scotland. We spend an afternoon at the gallery digging through its recently launched spring exhibition, titled ‘Awakening’. This eclectic collection of contemporary art both excites and surprises…

“The majority of our artists are from Perthshire, but not all of them,” says The Perthshire Gallery owner and director Jennifer Wheatley. “I wanted to keep that local connection to the landscape and talent around us. In addition to our Perthshire offer, we pull artists from across Scotland, from the Hebrides to the East Coast.”

Jennifer is indeed the mastermind behind the spring showcase and explains why she named it ‘Awakening’. “I felt this winter was so wet and dreary, I wanted the gallery to come alive for spring. I even pulled the start date forward because I just wanted to help improve everyone’s mood! The show does exactly this. I believe it is uplifting to walk through the door and be impressed by every wall you look at. Without fail, every day, customers say, what a beautiful gallery!”

The Perthshire Gallery’s walls are doused in Little Greene’s French Grey to provide a base of crisp warmth that lets the art do the talking. “There are gentle lights in addition to the gallery lighting so I can change the mood,” Jennifer says. “The setting is very important. I want my customers to feel relaxed and comfortable and take enjoyment from looking at the work.”

Angus Clyne’s sculptures, made using elm wood sourced in local forests, act as focal points for The Perthshire Gallery’s spring exhibition. “Angus is an absolute expert at what he does,” says Jennifer. “He exhibits in London and America, so it is a privilege to have some of his pieces on show with us.”

Greer Ralston, an oil painter who specialises in figurative painting of mainly florals explores sexuality, loss and illness. Samantha McCubbin’s rose oil paintings, which are built on the natural movement of paint, respond to gestures, brushstrokes, surprises and happy accidents. Lindsay Turk’s contemporary realist florals are layered starkly atop deep tonal backgrounds and are as haunting as they are elegant. Whilst admiring Lindsay’s ‘Icelandic Poppies II’, Jennifer admits: “I have some of Lindsay’s work in my home, from florals like the ones on show in The Perthshire Gallery’s spring exhibition, to colourful pears that look delicious enough to eat. Lindsay captures the way light hits the subject beautifully.”

Perthshire’s own Yvonne Hair, an oil painter inspired by the Scottish landscape, its lonely beauty and textured history, shows a sultry but captivating capture of Loch Voil. “I grew up visiting Loch Voil, so Yvonne’s pieces really make me feel nostalgic,” Jennifer smiles. “This piece, in particular, is about nurturing tranquillity.”

Ceramicist Kirsty Anderson’s contemporary functional stoneware sits front and centre at The Perthshire Gallery, inspired by aesthetics of the past and imprints left on Scotland’s environment.

Jonathan Sainsbury, a very well known wildlife artist, draws inspiration from the simple beauty of the natural world around us. Atmospheric etchings and mezzotints from Gregory Moore add a ruggedness to the show. Spit biting and aquatint give his etchings a painterly feel, while Inverness-born Iain Holman’s work is shaped by an enduring fascination with figurative and animal forms, which leads him to depicting his subjects as solitary figures.

Find more information about The Perthshire Gallery’s spring exhibition, ‘Awakening’, below.

The Perthshire Gallery

14 Bonnethill Road

Pitlochry

t: 01796 635 044

e: perthshiregallery@gmail.com

Visit The Perthshire Gallery website | Follow The Perthshire Gallery on Instagram | Follow The Perthshire Gallery on Facebook

Learn more about The Perthshire Gallery in our list of some of Scotland’s finest artists and galleries below.