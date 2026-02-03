Everything you need to know about Vogue Williams’ exclusive debut furniture collection at Sterling Home

Scotland’s biggest furniture store Sterling Home is teaming up with presenter and podcaster Vogue Williams for her debut sofa collection. The broadcaster is swapping the studio for sumptuous settees, bringing her expert eye for design to customers across Scotland, effortlessly blending comfort with style.

Sterling Home is Scotland’s largest furniture retail powerhouse, founded in 1974 by George Knowles in a repurposed Tillicoultry mill that pioneered out-of-town shopping north of the border. The interiors giant is celebrated for its ability to provide heavyweight quality furniture whilst keeping up with trending styles. Big, bold and bursting with inspiration, all Sterling Home stores are places you could spend half a day exploring.

This year, Sterling Home re-opened after a multi-million-pound revamp showcasing an impressive collection of contemporary pieces by luxury and more accessible brands alike, from Duresta and At The Helm to Orla Kiely and of course — Vogue Williams.

Vogue Williams infuses her signature Irish heritage into her new collection with pieces including the Howth Extra Large Sofa (£1,949) and matching Howth Footstool (£649), or the soft and effortlessly cool Bayswater Loveseat (£1,445). Each design delivers everyday luxury that fits beautifully into real family homes.

Exclusive to Sterling Home stores across Scotland, this vibrant range is available now and packed with her warmth, authenticity and love for bold, comfy pieces. “We’re absolutely thrilled to have Vogue on board,” says Euan Graham, director at Sterling Home. “Her passion, personality and flair for design perfectly match what our customers love, beautifully crafted sofas and chairs bursting with vibrancy and comfort for every home.”

Vogue is just as thrilled, saying, “I’ve always loved interiors. It’s where I get to be creative. There’s no right or wrong; it’s just about what brings you joy. It’s been so much fun blending striking looks with a collection made for everyday living. It has to work for you and your family, not just look gorgeous! Seeing it land in Sterling Home stores across Scotland was a real ‘wow’ moment!”

Visit the Sterling Home website | Follow Sterling Home on Instagram | Follow Sterling Home on Facebook

Visit the Vogue Williams website | Follow Vogue Williams on Instagram

Look inside Sterling Home Tillicoultry post-refurb.