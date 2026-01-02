Sterling Home brings together a curated offering of furniture, accessories, flooring and interior finishes to make sure customers can find everything for their homes under one roof

Sterling Home is celebrating 50 years of business after an ambitious multi-million-pound revamp to its flagship Tillicoultry store. What used to be 250,000 sq. ft of fine furniture is now a design-led, high-end shopping experience that prioritises the customer journey. Big, bold and bursting with inspiration, it’s a place you could spend half a day exploring.

Tillicoultry’s transformation marks a milestone moment for the family-owned brand, which first opened its doors at the former Devonvale Mill in 1974. Originally built in 1840, the Devonvale Mill has long been part of the region’s heritage. From its days as a barracks during the First World War to its transformation into a furniture showroom in the 1970s, the building has evolved with the community around it. Sterling Home’s history even includes a royal connection; the business once furnished the rest room for the late Queen at Alloa Town Hall.

During its Sterling Home tenure, the building has evolved from a single showroom into a multi-level destination, but this latest revamp represents its most ambitious renewal yet.

Sterling Home Tillicoultry has it all: three levels of furniture showrooms, a pretty homeware store and comfy cafe

The updated Sterling Home store features a number of standout attractions including the UK’s largest dining furniture showroom with a whopping 110 dining sets on display. Popular names such as Duresta and At The Helm lead the line-up in the sofa studio, reinforcing Sterling Home’s reputation for quality, choice and style-forward collections — including a few you won’t find anywhere outside of London.

Discover Queen of Print Orla Kiely’s vibrant interiors, available exclusively in Scotland at Tillicoultry, while a leading celebrity mum, Vogue Williams, will soon launch her first-ever furniture collection at Tillicoultry and throughout select Sterling Home stores in Scotland.

The revamped Sterling Home comes with a flashy new website to boot

Can’t make it into one of the Sterling Home stores? Fear not; the Sterling Home website has been upgraded for an even smoother online shopping experience too.

Words from the Sterling Home team

Ruby Gondek, who has worked at the Tillicoultry branch for 49 years and will celebrate her golden 50th work-a-versary in November 2026 described the reopening as “A moment of pride. Tillicoultry has been transformed into a true destination for the whole family,” she says. “With something to explore around every corner, from inspiring interiors to everyday furniture, it’s a place where everyone can enjoy the experience together.”

“We are absolutely delighted to reopen with an all-round better experience for our loyal customers, and we can’t wait to welcome new faces too,” says Euan Graham, the Buying & Marketing Director and third-generation family owner at Sterling Home.

Modernising the Sterling Home legacy

Founded in Scotland more than half a century ago, Sterling Home has built its name on craftsmanship and quality. Today, with stores across the country (including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Uddingston, Dunfermline, Montrose and Elgin) its Tillicoultry location remains at the heart of its operations.

Now, the newly refurbished Tillicoultry store reinforces the brand’s position at the forefront of UK home retail. Sterling Home combines heritage and innovation on a scale unmatched anywhere else in the country. With the brand launching its up to 30%-off Winter Sale on Boxing Day, it’s the perfect moment to discover the latest offers and experience the newly refurbished Tillicoultry flagship for yourself.

About Sterling Home

Sterling Home has nine stores across Scotland, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Uddingston, Dunfermline, Montrose, Elgin and the retailer’s flagship at Tillicoultry. Founded more than 50 years ago, this former mill was converted in 1974 to create a one-of-a-kind furniture destination. Today, more than five decades on, Sterling Home’s Tillicoultry location is the largest furniture and home store in Scotland and is still a family-owned business today.

Sterling Home brings together a curated offering of furniture, accessories, flooring and interior finishes to make sure customers can find everything for their homes under one roof – a concept that makes for a truly unique and forward-thinking shopping experience.

