The BIID Interior Design Awards are hosted by the UK’s only professional institute for interior designers — this is how you can enter for the chance to win big in 2026

The applications for BIID Interior Design Awards 2026 are now open. The shortlisting and judging panel are looking for homes and commercial spaces that utilise creativity and sustainability to make properties that are as kind to the environment as they are to the eye. The awards are open to all interior designers in the UK.

Previous Scottish shortlists include Jackson the Tailor, a cocktail bar in Edinburgh whose interior is inspired by 1920s prohibition era. The moody and luxurious design is the work of Simon Mcilwraith of award-winning interior design studio Collective Design. The space immerses patrons in the world of speakeasy culture and the design revolves around a fictional character, Jackson, influencing every detail from layout to ambiance.

The Tempus, a 15-bedroom boutique hotel with a restaurant and bar set on the grounds of Charlton Hall estate, won the BIID Interior Design Awards for the North and North East region in 2024. Designed by Edinburgh-based Jeffery’s Interiors, the entire hotel is maximalism turned up to 100, a hallmark in every Jeffrey’s Interiors project.

Last year, Kate Bingham Interiors took the crown for Scotland and Northern Ireland. The winning neo-gothic listed castle in the Scottish Highlands was extensively restored and redesigned as an ultra-luxury Members’ Club. The space honoured the property’s historical significance while adhering to the requirements of the Grade A Listing and Historic Environment Scotland.

Other Scottish powerhouses like Heckman Design, Ampersand Interiors, James Brookman Limited and Oberlanders Architects have been shortlisted over the years. Scottish design shines in the line-up every year — and 2026 will be no different.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BIID Interior Design Awards 2026.

The regions

Entrants will be judged across eight regional categories, celebrating every type of interior design, from the largest commercial projects to the smallest residential dwellings.

The BIID Interior Design Awards regions are:

South West and Whales

South East

International

Midlands and East Anglia

North and North West

Scotland and Northern Ireland

Central London

Sustainability

The BIID Interior Design Awards categories are:

Highly Commended acknowledgements

International Award

Anna Whitehead Prize for Sustainability

Commercial designs

Residential designs

The process

Entries open: 8th January.

Entries close: 15th April.

Shortlist announcement: May.

Project visits: July to August.

Final judging: August to October.

Ceremony: 15th October.

How to enter

Still unsure whether your project fits the bill for the BIID Interior Design Awards 2026? If the space is designed for named permanent residents, it is Residential. If it is designed for anybody other than named permanent residents, customers, guests or tenants, it is Commercial. If the project appears in one of the eight regions listed above, it is fit for entry.

Submit your entry here.

You can also sign up to the BIID Interior Design Awards newsletter here to keep up with the latest on the BIID Interior Design Awards 2026.

