The intriguing speakeasy and bar is characterised by deep shades of red and gold, paired beautifully with walnut furniture a low golden lighting

Jackson the Tailor is the only Scottish bar shortlisted for the BIID British Design Awards 2024. The moody and luxurious design is the work of Simon Mcilwraith, the man behind award-winning interior design studio Collective Design.

The team at Collective Design say, “We are incredibly honoured to announce that Jackson the Tailor, our stunning cocktail bar in Edinburgh, has been shortlisted for a prestigious BIID Interior Design Award!

“Featuring a lavish interior with rich, dark panelled walls, golden highlights, and a stylish 1920s influenced décor, this recognition celebrates our dedication to creating extraordinary spaces. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this exciting journey!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Mcilwraith (@collective_design)

The interior is a cocktail bar concept inspired by 1920s prohibition era, immersing patrons in the world of speakeasy culture.

Design revolves around a fictional character, Jackson, influencing every detail from layout to ambiance. Creative solutions bring Jackson’s persona to life with hidden entrances and vintage artifacts adding mystery.

Modern technology blends seamlessly with traditional design for operational efficiency. Luxurious materials like brass and velvet create visual impact, while ergonomic layouts prioritise comfort.

Client satisfaction is high, evident in positive feedback. Craftsmanship is top-notch, with sustainability integrated through material selection.

Jackson the Tailor offers an immersive experience, blending sophistication with modernity and sustainability. If you love a cocktail in an awe-inspiring interior, this is the place for you – a real playground for foodies and drink enthusiasts alike.

Jackson the Tailor

5-11 Leith Street

EH1 3AT

Edinburgh

Visit the Jackson the Tailor website | Follow Jackson the Tailor on Instagram | Follow Jackson the Tailor on Facebook

Learn about the other Scottish nominations at this year’s BIID British Design Awards in our below feature.