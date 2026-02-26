Uncategorized Protected: “Cosy, quiet and even works in a Scottish winter”: Banjo Beale explores the world of heat pumps 26 February, 2026 | Less than 1 min read IMAGE | Heatpump Hero and Scottish Homeowner Jan spends the day with Banjo Beale as part of the Scottish Governments 'Let's Do Net Zero' campaign - ADVERTISEMENT - - ADVERTISEMENT - This content is password-protected. To view it, please enter the password below. Password: Tags NetZeroScottish GovernmentSctGov Trending Architecture This 19th-century terraced home could teach us a few things about the theory of evolution Sponsored How a heat pump can create a cosy home with fewer emissions People & Culture Meet the Maker: Di Gilpin, knitwear designer and TV judge Sponsored Sponsored How a heat pump can create a cosy home with fewer emissions If you’re planning a renovation or considering replacing an ageing heating system, here are five reasons why heat pumps should be your top choice Latest This 19th-century terraced home could teach us a few things about the theory of evolution How a heat pump can create a cosy home with fewer emissions A curved extension transforms this sumptuous Arts & Crafts villa Meet the Maker: Di Gilpin, knitwear designer and TV judge Case study: a soulless developer’s kitchen gets a vibrant revamp In the frame: Franky Rousell, founder of interiors practice Jolie More like this This 19th-century terraced home could teach us a few things about the theory of evolution How a heat pump can create a cosy home with fewer emissions A curved extension transforms this sumptuous Arts & Crafts villa Meet the Maker: Di Gilpin, knitwear designer and TV judge