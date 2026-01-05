WIN a LIAVELLA ‘AVAIA’ bag in noir worth £799

Enter your details below for the chance to win one luxurious LIAVELLA ‘AVAIA’ bag in noir, worth £799

Billed as the world’s most versatile luxury bag, LIAVELLA’s ‘AVAIA’ is redefining what it means for a handbag to balance beauty and function. Designed to support women in motion, it promotes balance, from how it distributes weight to how it reduces clutter and encourages more conscious consumption.

At its core is LIAVELLA’s exclusive Multi – Anchor Ring System, a design – protected innovation that allows over 12 different ways to wear the bag. Effortlessly shifting from backpack to crossbody, handheld to shoulder, the AVAIA adapts to every moment of the day.

Its thoughtful features, from padded tech compartments and a luggage passthrough to the continuous zip for seamless access, elevate daily practicality to quiet luxury.

Accented with the signature Pillar of Strength Clip, inspired by Roman architecture, each AVAIA bag is a reminder to carry strength with style, an emblem of empowerment, balance and timeless design.

Enter your details below before midnight on Monday 5th January for your chance to win

Terms & Conditions

You have until midnight on Monday 5th January to enter. The winner will be selected at random after this date, and contacted directly. One winner will receive one The ‘AVAIA’ bag in noir by LIAVELLA, worth £799 only. The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative will be offered. The prize will be posted directly from LIAVELLA to the winner’s UK address within 30 days of the winner being announced. LIAVELLA will not be held responsible for any damage or defects that may occur during shipping. For more details, please refer to LIAVELLA’s shipping and returns policy here.