Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2025: Miranda’s Townhouse of Treasures

Take a look inside Townhouse of Treasures, a maximalist home in Edinburgh featuring on Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2025

Deck the halls and get set to sparkle… Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell are back for another episode of Scotland’s Christmas home of the Year. The judges will visit five festive ho-ho-homes. There’s a pink and playful party palace in Millport; a funky festive flat in Burntisland; a cosy converted farm steading near Peterhead; a carefully curated home near Cumnock; and a maximalist’s dream home in Edinburgh called Townhouse of Treasures.

Today, we are taking an early look inside the Townhouse of Treasures, a sensitively-restored home in Edinburgh. The interior is a tasteful mishmash of colour, pattern and shimmer. We speak to owner Miranda (who lives here with her teenage children Violet and Zachary along with Dylan the dog) about what makes Christmas such an extravagant and celebratory time of year in her home.

Creativity is at the heart of everything homeowner Miranda does. She spent her professional life as a branding consultant in the luxury drinks sector and travelled the globe. Now, she loves nothing more than entertaining in her colour-drenched dining room — especially at Christmas. “I host dinners, Christmas parties, festive lunches and coffee morning at this time of year. I always have friends and family round, but Christmas gives me the chance to be more creative with tablescapes, lighting and fun decorations.”

Miranda strives to make her house a place of celebration and extravagance, whilst still maintaining the magic for her children. There’s artwork, trinkets and quirkiness galore — and it is just as fabulous as she is.

For decades, the mother of two has built a collection of fun, sometimes cheesy vintage pieces that compliment her year-round interior style. Miranda has 20 boxes of decorations in her attic to choose from every year! “I absolutely love the lavish, slightly unsettling decorations from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. The more obscure the better… I dip in and out of charity shops, antique sellers and bric-a-brac stores throughout the year. If it’s glitzy or playful, I’ll take it.”

She finds it difficult to choose a favourite item in her festive home, but says, “I have a wonderful knitted nativity set that I bought in Norfolk years ago. It sits on the sideboard and although it isn’t modern or stylish, it fits right in. I make a lot of things myself, but when I see little things like this I can’t help but take them home.”

One thing you won’t see Miranda playing with are trends. “I hate trends. This year, everyone seems to be obsessed with bows. But we were decorating with bows years ago! I think it’s important to be original and to give some love to the vintage pieces. Just buy what you like. Don’t wonder if it will fit the fads; just buy – or handmake – what brings you joy. That way, it will always fit. And Christmas will always be special.”

Miranda’s goal is to bring Christmas cheer to everyone. She sums up her festive home: “It is a playful, considered and fun treasure trove.”

Watch Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Scotland on Monday 15th December from 8pm – 9pm

