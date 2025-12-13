Take a look inside Holly Jolly Mouse House, an eclectic and family orientated home in East Ayrshire featuring on Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2025

Deck the halls and get set to sparkle… Anna Campbell-Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell are back for another episode of Scotland’s Christmas home of the Year. The judges will visit five festive ho-ho-homes. There’s a pink and playful party palace in Millport; a maximalist treasure trove townhouse in Edinburgh; a funky festive flat in Burntisland; a cosy converted farm steading near Peterhead; and a carefully curated home near Cumnock called the Holly Jolly Mouse House.

Today, we are taking an early look inside the Holly Jolly Mouse House in East Ayrshire, a golden, woodland-inspired wonderland built on happy memories and family heirlooms. We speak to owner Ellenor (who lives here with her husband Gary and their two cats, Mia and Kimba) about what makes Christmas such a special time of year in her home.

Every year, the family try to think out of the box. “This year, the theme is Mouseland with a miniature mouse ski slope in the hall featuring colourful mouse skiers as well as a Night Before Christmas display with fun festive mice,” says Ellenor who made the majority of her decorations by hand. A woodland theme is laced into the home, with felt animals like birds, squirrels and mice, and natural foliage throughout. “I like to use the foliage around the house to bring the outside in and create a classic Christmas warmth amongst the glamorous gold and white scheme.”

Ellenor has loved this time of year since she was a child, so goes all out on decorating creating a different theme for every room. “We have Mouseland in the entryway – which thrills the kids – and the Wintry Wonderland dining room where we have our big family Christmas lunch. We have the Golden Room, the Nostalgia Room and the ‘Grinch Room’ upstairs.” Though powerful in design, each room has a deeper meaning.

“The Nostalgia Room is one of my favourites,” says Ellenor. “It’s where my kids grew up. There are original toys, like the now-vintage dolls house and decorations, that we have used every year since they were young. My daughters love showing the space to their own kids. It’s cosy, shiny and elegant — just as it was when they were small.”

As the hostess, Ellenor notes that there’s always the desire to nip away for a little quiet time. Where does she do this in her home? “The conservatory is my little escape. It’s bright and quiet and comfortable. I have a quintessential Christmas theme in there – lots of red, some Santa cushions and pine-and-holly garlands. I just love it.”

There’s lots of glitz and glamour, but there’s plenty for the kids too. “They love the Grinch room!” Ellenor says. “The space is calm and white but there are cut-outs of the grouchy character throughout and playful candy canes by the window.” Her husband Gary also hand makes a Snowman piñata every year. “He is very handy – he used to renovate properties across Scotland and actually built the house before we moved in in 1991.”

This family never take themselves too seriously when it comes to Christmas – for them, it’s all about making sure the Holly Jolly Mouse House is full of festive fun and family banter. Ellenor sums up her Christmassy home in three words: “Traditional, joyful and colourful.”

Watch Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year on BBC iPlayer and BBC One Scotland on Monday 15th December from 8pm – 9pm

Feeling festive? Take a look inside the other homes that featured on Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2025.