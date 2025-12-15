Holly Jolly Mouse House has been crowned winner of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2025

“It feels surreal to win,” says Holly Jolly Mouse House owner Ellenor, who lives here with her husband Gary and their two cats, Mia and Kimba. “It was my step daughter, Linda, who entered our house in Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year, which is a huge compliment in itself. Our home is full of memories and it’s really lovely that the judges felt that specialness in our home.”

Christmas is the highlight of the year in this house with plans for the decorating themes hatched months in advance. Every year, the family try to think out of the box. This year, the theme is ‘Mouseland’ with a miniature mouse ski slope in the hall featuring colourful mouse skiers as well as a Night Before Christmas display with fun festive mice.

Anna Campbell-Jones gives 10 points to Holly Jolly Mouse House, saying, “You actually get the feeling, from the interior design of this home, that it has evolved as the people who live here have evolved. There are things from a couple of decades ago but wee updates, like the sleek wallpaper and vibrant Christmas decorations, bring it into the modern day. The eclectic mix of things gives me the idea that this is a collection that’s been built over lots of years.” Ellenor’s husband, Gary, actually built the house back in 1991, so it makes sense that Anna notices the provenance of the place.

Banjo Beal awards 10 points too, saying that he feels like he is inside a snow globe. And it’s no wonder – there’s a mouse ski slope running down the stair banisters and garlands aplenty around doorways and mirrors. All are hand-made, by the way. “I don’t think this décor is brand-new; not just stuff they have gone out and bought… we can tell they’ve collected their decorations over the years,” says the interior designer and TV star. There’s even a handmade a Snowman piñata in the garden. “It feels genuine,” he smiles.

The primary bedroom in the Holly Jolly Mouse House is known as the Wintry Wonderland Room, which Anna describes as, “The Christmassy-est bedroom I have ever seen.” And on the Grinch Room, she says, “I love the bright colours in this room. The novelty is fun but the primary colours – there’s bright red and Grinchy green – are a nice alternative to the classic cherry reds of Christmas. It’s fun and authentic.”

Banjo sums the home up well: “The Christmas spirit is alive and well in this home. I think the owners have poured their hearts and souls into it. Everything is handmade and full of love; full of so much joy. This house is an absolute pleasure to be in.” And according to architect Danny Campbell, who also awarded 10 points to the home: “You can hold the frankincense and hold the myrrh – we are doubling down on gold this year.”

