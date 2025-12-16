Britton Scotland is a must-visit spot for Christmas shopping

Find yourself in the north-west, and a visit to the Britton Scotland flagship store is a must

Amy Britton launched her brand back in 2014, offering a curated range of sustainable, functional homewares and accessories steeped in Scottish provenance. She operated solely online for a decade but has now expanded into a bricks-and-mortar shop in the centre of the seaside town of Dornoch, just a stone’s throw from the cathedral.

“At Britton Scotland, we’re passionate about preserving Scottish heritage and promoting sustainable practices,” says Amy. “We are committed to creating a better world for future generations, and we believe that every purchase from our collection is a step towards that goal.” In fact, the team at Britton Scotland are working towards achieving Net Zero emissions; a journey that is always evolving. “Amy is a champion for climate-positive action, and there would not be hundreds of companies today measuring their emissions and putting reduction plans in place were it not for her effort, energy and dedication,” says Gavin Tweedie, Founder and CEO, Net Zero Nation.

The Britton Scotland store is filled with carefully considered items, all from makers and collaborators (such as Harris Tweed, Anna Campbell-Jones, Vorlich Soap Co and Darach) who share the principles of craftsmanship and sustainability that Amy values so highly.

Throws, artwork, artisan chocolate and more all make great gifts too. “The Dornoch store is more than a shop,” says Amy. “It’s a celebration of Scottish craft and a lesson in sustainability. We’re here to help consumers make thoughtful, future-focused choices — and do it beautifully.”

