H&IS curates: 7 of Scotland’s best homeware stores

Gifting season is here! And it’s more important than ever to spend your money meaningfully. Scroll down to see our carefully curated list of some of Scotland’s best homeware stores — the ideal places for you to purchase gifts for your loved ones that don’t just suit their personality, but keep wonderful Scottish indie businesses alive too.

Each homeware store on this list has been selected because of their impeccable taste and steadfast commitment to championing some of the country’s finest artists, makers and designers across homeware, fashion and food. For these businesses, owning a homeware store isn’t just about selling beautiful things. It’s about nurturing community in the creative fields so that everyone can prosper.

uncommon life

What: A warm and inviting lifestyle store with a Scandinavian aesthetic run by an owner who has a sharp eye for good design.

Where: 61 Henderson Street, Bridge of Allan FK9 4HG

Housed in the Victorian spa town of Bridge of Allan, uncommon life is stocked with carefully curated homewares, bath and body, cards and stationery, clothing, books and a recently introduced pantry section. Founder Paul and his team aim to stock only organic and ethically-made products. “We source from Scandinavian and international design houses,” says Paul. “As well as Scottish and UK makers, with a focus on minimal impact on our environment.”

Paul isn’t just passionate about his own independent business; he cares deeply about Bridge of Allan’s wider indie community. The design fanatic champions his local area, encouraging his own customers to stick around and experience the village’s cultural bounty. “uncommon life is open seven days a week and the surrounding thriving village makes for a great day out with a range of independent cafes, bakeries shops and salons,” explains Paul. “You can tie your day off with one of many beautiful walks by the river, through the woods or tied in with visits to local historic monuments, such as The Wallace Monument or Stirling Castle.”

uncommon life is more than just a store; it is quickly becoming a stalwart in Bridge of Allan’s lifestyle and design community. This sleek and cool store gives any big city equivalent a run for its money.

Opening Hours

Monday – Saturday 10am – 5pm

Sunday 12pm – 4pm

e: hello@uncommonlife.co.uk

Visit the uncommon life website | Follow uncommon life on Instagram

Bisous Bisous by Detail Retail

What: A curation of fine furniture and ‘objets de curiosités’ by interior designer Natasha Russell

Where: 20 St Andrews Street, Glasgow G1 5PD

Bordering the Merchant City, Bisous Bisous brings warmth and design flair to Glasgow’s east side. Curated by Parisian-born Natasha Russell, the shop is a haven for those seeking distinctive homeware made from high-quality, sustainable materials. Each piece is chosen for its individuality and timeless character. The aesthetic blends natural fibres, smooth woods, and rich textures with a contemporary touch.

From sculptural ceramics to soft furnishings, Bisous Bisous invites you to create a home that feels both effortlessly stylish and deeply personal. Natasha also offers bespoke interior design service, helping customers bring the Bisous Bisous style into their own spaces.

Opening times

t: 07768 935 015

e: info@bisousbisous.shop

Visit the Detail Retail website | Follow Bisous Bisous on Instagram

Spoiled Life

What: Sip. Shop. Stay Spoiled. Spoiled Life isn’t simply a lifestyle, clothing and coffee store — it is the heartbeat of St Andrews.

Where: 15 Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews KY16 9HG

In the heart of St Andrews, discover a space where comfort, coffee and style blend seamlessly. Indulge in freshly brewed coffee, browse effortless fashion and explore lifestyle pieces designed to make every day feel a little more luxurious.

“Each season, we move closer to our mission: building a wardrobe and a lifestyle for our community that looks good, feels good and does good,” says Spoiled Life founder Glenn. “We champion waste-conscious, high-quality pieces made to endure; they’re versatile staples with a distinctly Spoiled Life sensibility.”

Local favourites are blended with global finds in a carefully curated and considered selection that you won’t encounter anywhere else. For example, you will discover Damson Madder’s distinctive, sustainability-led designs crafted with character and intention, alongside Dragon Diffusion’s handwoven, slow-made accessories.

The homeware offering has long included modern design icons from Ferm Living and HKliving — timeless, tactile pieces that bring depth, warmth and quiet sophistication to any space.

There’s also a drinks menu. It is thoughtful, unhurried and crafted to match the rhythm of the Spoiled Life environment. From classic espresso and slow-brewed favourites to vibrant matcha and a rotating line-up of seasonal cups, each serves as a warm invitation to pause and settle in. You can see the full matcha menu in-store.

“At Spoiled Life, being “spoiled” isn’t about excess — it’s about experience,” says Glenn.

Opening hours

Monday 9 -6pm

Tuesday 11 – 5pm

Wednesday to Saturday 9 – 6pm

Sunday 10 – 5pm

t: 01334 478187

e: hello@spoiledlife.co.uk

Visit the Spoiled Life website | Follow Spoiled Life on Instagram

Hyndland Home

What: Glasgow’s favourite West End store for vintage treasures, bold modern designs and one-of-a-kind antiques that you won’t find anywhere else.

Where: 67 Hyndland Street, Glasgow, United Kingdom G11 5PS

Step into a world of character and charm at Hyndland Home, the West End of Glasgow’s place for the delightfully different. The team at Hyndland Home celebrates individuality with hand-picked furniture and homeware that tell a story.

“We have vintage treasures, bold modern designs and one-of-a-kind antiques you won’t find anywhere else,” says founder David. “Whether you’re furnishing a flat or adding a playful twist to your home, our collection blends creativity, comfort and craftsmanship.”

Explore colourful statement pieces, fabulous artwork, and locally made gems that make every space feel special. Discover your next conversation starter at Hyndland Home — where style meets personality in every corner.

Opening Hours

Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11am – 5pm

Sunday 12pm – 4pm

e: hyndlandhome@outlook.com

Visit the Hyndland Home website | Follow Hyndland home on Instagram

Saks & Hart

What: In the heart of Alloway in Ayrshire, Saks & Hart Interiors brings together an eclectic mix of beautiful home furnishings, jewellery and unique gifts, each piece selected for its quality and charm.

Where: 20 Alloway, Ayr KA7 4PY

Saks & Hart: creating a home you love to live in…

In the heart of Alloway, next to historic Burns Cottage, Saks & Hart has quietly become a destination for those who love beautiful things… the kind that make a house feel like a home.

It’s more than a store; it’s a place to slow down, explore and find inspiration. Every visit brings something new to discover… a thoughtful gift, a treasured piece of furniture or an idea for your next home project.

Step inside and you’ll find a calm, elegant space filled with carefully chosen pieces. The store brings together an eclectic mix of home furnishings, candles, jewellery and unique gifts, each selected for its quality and charm. There’s a sense of timeless design, classic and refined, yet always fresh and inspiring.

Opening times

Monday – Saturday 10am – 5 pm

Sunday 10:30am – 4pm

Visit the Saks & Hart website | Follow Saks & Hart on Instagram | Follow Saks & Hart on Facebook

28 Langside

What: Products that help you curate a lasting aesthetic that rejects fads and short-lived interior trends.

Where: 28 Langside Place, Shawlands, Glasgow G41 3DL

28 Langside has been described as a “hidden gem tucked away in Glasgow’s south side”. The store offers a carefully curated mix of homewares selected from an extensive network of suppliers both in Scotland and beyond.

The homewares are chosen with a clear eye for a lasting aesthetic that rejects fads and short-lived interior trends — sustainability and craft are especially important to the 28 Langside team.

With everything from exclusive bathing products, colourful blankets and throws to craft ceramics for everyday use, cards and cookbooks, 28 Langside is your go-to for design conscious homewares. The collection is ever-growing, with new products added regularly to help you source ethical and eclectic pieces all year round.

Opening hours

Wednesday – Sunday

Follow 28 Langside on Instagram

Edinburgh Mercantile

What: A considered environment for homewares, gifts, practical goods, beautiful objects and luxury items.

Where: 18 North West Circus Place, Stockbridge, Edinburgh EH3 6SX

Edinburgh Mercantile began in 2020 and is a small family business with a utilitarian ethos. Working with trusted designers and makers we put distinct emphasis on the practical use of everything co-owners David and Roz sell.

Their products are carefully chosen from a small selection of specialist and dedicated makers who share their values and ethos. With emphasis on function, aesthetic and design the pair carefully consider and select beautiful everyday items for your home — and for you.

Responsibly sourced wheel thrown pottery, hand blown glassware, natural linens, traditionally woven blankets, artisan home fragrance, handmade stationery, desk accessories, writing tools, Japanese socks, classic Portuguese soap and household brushes are some of the products Edinburgh Mercantile has in both the Stockbridge shop and its online store.

Opening Hours

Tuesday – Saturday 11 – 5pm

Sunday 11 – 3pm

t. 0131 225 6693

e. info@edinburghmercantile.co.uk

Visit the Edinburgh Mercantile website | Follow Edinburgh Mercantile on Instagram