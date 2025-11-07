7 Scottish makers you should know about in November 2025

Considering a home refresh? From glassware and ceramics to high-end photography and hand-poured candles, Rearo is back with a shortlist of Scottish makers that will help bring your interiors to life

Rearo has been stylishly and durably transforming spaces for three decades, creating impressive Scottish-made shower wall panels and kitchen surfaces that inject life into homes across the country. Here, Rearo shares a curated selection of seven Scottish makers and designers that you can look to for inspiration in your next redecoration project.

Glass Apple Studio

Anita specialises in a traditional copperfoil glasswork technique made famous by Tiffany lamps, turning sheets of glass into bold, playful and utterly unique artworks. Each piece begins as fragments — shards of possibility scattered across the workbench. With patience, precision, and a little cheeky muttering when cuts misbehave, those fragments transform into luminous creations that invite light, shadow, and imagination to play.

Inspiration comes from everywhere: the vibrant hues of nature, the geometry of cityscapes or even accidental patterns left by a spilled cup of tea. Alongside creating her own work, Anita teaches workshops from her home studio, sharing the joy of copperfoil glasswork and helping others turn shards into stories. Every piece reflects both the whimsy and wonder that first drew her to glass — a conversation between light, colour, tradition and a little mischievous magic.

Stuart Brown Photography

Stuart sells his colourful urban images of Glasgow, Edinburgh and beyond at the Scottish Design Exchange store in Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries. Working with his partner, Richard, from their Dennistoun home he describes himself as a “casual street photographer”, having carved out a niche, capturing unique shots of cityscapes and celebrating great architecture, venues, cafes and sometimes classic cars with iconic backdrops.

Recently, he has found himself drawn to more abstract architectural details and he has been really pleased with the response to his ‘Tenement’ and ‘Great Doors of Glasgow’ pieces. He believes customers are always looking for something they’ve not seen before and so continually has new photo projects on the go. Stuart is currently working on a New York collage print entitled ‘Escape New York’, that will feature a variety of buildings around the SoHo area of the city and his 2026 Glasgow calendar is currently in production.

Between the Woods and the Sea

Lainey Miller is the North Berwick-based artist behind Between the Woods and Sea. Living and working in beautiful countryside, she finds endless inspiration in the local wildlife and the intricate patterns found in nature.

Lainey’s art is also influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement, a passion that she translates into her own vibrant and distinctive style. Always painting by hand and working primarily with acrylic and ink, Lainey creates highly patterned backgrounds, with images of wildlife in bright but harmonious colours. Her original paintings form the basis for her collection of homeware goods, including cushions, aprons, and Aga covers. For this collection, she has an unwavering passion to produce as locally as possible in Scotland and the UK, ensuring each item is crafted with care to the highest quality.

While her original paintings are collected worldwide, her cushions and prints were selected by buyers to be exported to stores in the USA, bringing a piece of her Scottish inspired art to a global audience.

Hood’s Honey

Hood’s Honey have tended to their bees in the fields and hills of East Lothian and the Scottish Borders for 75 years. Caring for almost 10 million bees the old-fashioned way, using sustainable beekeeping equipment, much of which is over 100 years old.

The business is now run by Stuart Hood and his daughter Eilidh, who are third and fourth generation beekeepers respectively. Their high standards have seen their beeswax used to fill the Great Seal of Scotland and have their bees sited in the grounds of the Scottish Parliament for the past 10 years. More recently, they have diversified the business, creating an array of natural products using honey and beeswax, including scented candles, honey soaps, natural skin care, condiments and room diffusers. They create these with the same exacting standards, love and passion with which they tend for their bees.

Maintaining artisan traditions whilst ensuring they give their customers the very best product possible, is at the core of everything they do.

Esther Cohen Visual Art

Step into the ever-changing drama of Scotland’s weather through Esther Cohen’s artwork. From tartan and Fair Isle-inspired rooftops in her Bothy series, to the sweeping skies over the Bass Rock. Esther is a visual storyteller who blends drawing, painting, photography and digital collage to capture her experiences of walking with her camera. Each piece grows from time spent in the landscape, where wind, rain, sunlight and the sea air shape her imagination.

In her Leith studio, Esther weaves these impressions into works that feel at once familiar and dreamlike. Her art invites you to remember what it feels like to be caught beneath a changing sky – part of the timeless dance between weather, place and memory that defines the Scottish landscape.

Adventures with Clay

Emma Baird started out as a jeweller in Edinburgh, and moved on to Adventures with Clay in 2019. She began by making some simple plaster moulds and slip-casting porcelain that she coloured with mason stains, before trying out some experimental glaze-pours on slab-built stoneware plates.

In 2021, she invested in a wheel and her ceramics took over from the jewellery and Emma focused solely on her pots. She now throws hundreds of pots each month in her large studio just outside of Edinburgh. You can find her and her colourful pieces at the Grassmarket Market in the heart of Edinburgh every Saturday, and in the Scottish Design Exchange. Her homewares are bright and colourful and, as she says, they “put the fun into functional”.

Senses by Rearo

The Senses range from Rearo transforms kitchens into havens of style and resilience. Imagine surfaces where everyday life unfolds beautifully: worktops, splashbacks and more, designed for both function and delight. Explore diverse decors – woodgrains, marble, patterns – each enhanced by tactile textures.

But beauty is backed by strength. Senses worktops resist scratches and stains, while hygienic surfaces ensure easy cleaning. Streamlined installation and profile choices cater to any style.

Backed by a five-year guarantee and expertly made in Scotland, Senses delivers stylish, durable and practical kitchen solutions, crafting spaces where memories are made.

Originating in the picturesque Shetland Islands, Rearo is a family-operated company dedicated to making high-quality surface materials. Established in 1991, the company has consistently delivered transformative interior solutions across the UK and prioritises green manufacture, using wood sourced from sustainable forests.

The company’s 67,000 square foot production facility in Glasgow is staffed by experienced craftspeople who meticulously manufacture a variety of products, including bathroom wall panels, kitchen worktops, splashbacks, upstands and breakfast bars.

The Rearo design team continuously innovates to ensure their products align with contemporary customer demands.

