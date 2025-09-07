Considering a home refresh? From glassware and ceramics to handmade soaps and illustrations, Rearo is back with a shortlist of Scottish makers to help bring your interiors to life

This post about Scottish makers was written in partnership with Rearo

Rearo has been stylishly and durably transforming spaces for three decades, creating impressive Scottish-made shower wall panels and kitchen surfaces that inject life into homes across the country. Here, Rearo shares a curated selection of seven Scottish makers and designers that you can look to for inspiration in your next redecoration project.

Hilary Jane Keyes

On Scotland’s west coast, Hilary Jane Keyes (HJK) is reimagining knitwear for the modern world.

Founded in 2017, the Ayrshire-based studio takes inspiration from Scotland’s rich textile heritage, where craftsmanship and culture are knitted into every stitch. HJK pieces balance the warmth of tradition with the clarity of contemporary design. Using advanced technology alongside artisanal skills, the studio creates knitwear that feels timeless yet fresh – garments and homewares that are made to be worn, treasured and handed down.

But the work doesn’t stop at the studio’s own collections.

HJK also partners with luxury fashion houses, offering bespoke consultancy and small-scale production. Each collaboration is a chance to bring a client’s vision to life with the authenticity of Scottish craftsmanship. Whether it’s a single sweater or an entire collection, HJK’s approach is rooted in sustainability, artistry, and storytelling. Each stitch tells a story, each garment is a testament to the skill and dedication of their team.

Visit the Hilary Jane Keyes website | Follow Hilary Jane Keyes on Instagram

Foxed by Louise Blamire

Foxed, owned by Louise Blamire, is a small independent Scottish business crafting hand-built ceramics from stoneware and locally gathered indigenous wild clay from the surrounding hills, forests and river bends. The wild clay is gathered in small amounts and processed by hand, providing the basis for the hand-building of individual pieces. The process is labour intensive but aims to evoke a connection between hunter-gatherers of old and the rawness of materials used and from the land where it was foraged.

While Louise works with wild clay regularly, she also uses various commercial clays to produce an eclectic mix of work, from tealight holders and incense burning ‘smoky bothies’ – made from chocolate-coloured stoneware – to hand-built mountain jars and match striker/holders in various sizes. All pieces are decorated with slips and glazes, using various mark making techniques from stamps made from gathered organic materials to scoring to adding thick and thin coloured slips.

Visit the Foxed website | Follow Foxed on Instagram

Rona Innes

Leith-based artist Rona Innes channels the raw energy of the natural world into bold, detailed works, alive with character. Mischievous birds, spirited animals and luscious botanicals are recurring themes in her modern, playful compositions – always with a hint of mystery.

Rona’s influences span from childhood adventures in the Cairngorms with her nature-obsessed parents to the refined minimalism of Edo-era Japanese woodblock prints. Her process bridges tradition and technology: starting with pencil or charcoal sketches, then scanning and layering them digitally in Photoshop. This hybrid approach allows her to adapt pieces into repeat patterns, turning her art into designs for stationery, textiles, and homeware.

Sustainability underpins everything she does. Materials are recycled or recyclable wherever possible, with UK suppliers – many of them in and around Edinburgh – providing prints, cards, frames, homeware and even fabric created from recycled plastic bottles for her neckwear.

Visit the Rona Innes Etsy shop | Follow Rona Innes on Instagram

Timbermedic

Formerly a tradesman and educator, Timbermedic David Melville began wood working when he moved to Ajax, Ontario, in 2010, building a bookcase for the library in his new home. Working out of his garage, he became well-known in his local neighbourhood, and people would stop and ask him to make something unique for them. He started out making toy boxes, then jewellery boxes on his bandsaw, followed by designing Christmas decorations. From here he added to his repertoire with a wider selection of inventory which can be seen on this website.

In the summer of 2022, David returned to Scotland to his new home and studio at Quarriers Village near Bridge of Weir. There, he has been able to dedicate his time fully to crafting, coming up with new creations inspired by his surroundings. David still works in his garage and his motivation remains simple – he enjoys being creative and working with the unique character of wood.

Visit the Timbermedic website | Follow Timbermedic on Instagram

Masha Tiplady

Masha Tiplady is an Edinburgh-based wood engraver and linocut artist, who creates intricate prints by layering colours and textures, using traditional printmaking techniques. First, an image is carved with sharp tools into a block of wood or linoleum. Then, the surface is inked with a roller, a sheet of paper is laid on top, and pressure is applied to transfer the ink onto paper – the ink will only transfer from the areas left un-carved.

All of Masha’s prints are individually printed by hand, one-by-one, layer-by-layer, in her garden studio, using a cast iron, antique press, made in 1868. Nature and plants frequently feature in Masha’s work; she’s particularly inspired by the local landscape of Edinburgh southside, around Holyrood. Her recent work focuses on the beauty of the natural world, with particular attention to tiny, often overlooked details. Other recurring subjects are mythology, world folklore and storytelling.

Masha is an elected member of the Society of Wood Engravers (SWE) and she has exhibited widely in printmaking shows and mixed exhibitions around the UK. Highlights include several annual shows with the Society of Wood Engravers and Society of Scottish Artists.

Visit the Masha and the Prints website | Follow Masha Tiplady on Instagram

Kieron Redmond

Kieron Redmond is a designer living in Glasgow’s Southside. He has created branding and packaging for some of Scotland’s best-loved artisans such as La Gelatessa, the Golden Bottom Bakery and Croque.

Through his prints, Kieron brings attention to the beauty that is sometimes overlooked in everyday things. His style draws on his love of art found on vintage matchbox labels, postage stamps and beermats. The bold lettering, colours and texture of these objects can be found in many of his prints.

Recently, Kieron created a series of works celebrating honey mango season, an annual summer event enjoyed by people across Glasgow’s Southside. These prints have become iconic must-haves in the homes of many people in Pollokshields, Govanhill, Strathbungo and Shawlands.

Kieron sells his prints online and via retailers but he also has his work displayed and available to buy at the Scottish Design Exchange (SDX) in Buchanan Galleries, Glasgow. He says the city centre location helps him reach more people who enjoy his work and interpretation of the world. He recently began stocking at SDX in Edinburgh, which has similarly been a great experience.

Visit the Kieron Redmond website | Follow Kieron Redmond on Instagram

Senses by Rearo

The Senses range from Rearo transforms kitchens into havens of style and resilience. Imagine surfaces where everyday life unfolds beautifully: worktops, splashbacks, and more, designed for both function and delight. Explore diverse decors – woodgrains, marble, patterns – each enhanced by tactile textures. But beauty is backed by strength. Senses worktops resist scratches and stains, while hygienic surfaces ensure easy cleaning. Streamlined installation and profile choices cater to any style.

Backed by a 5-year guarantee and expertly made in Scotland, Senses delivers stylish, durable, and practical kitchen solutions, crafting spaces where memories are made. Originating in the picturesque Shetland Islands, Rearo is a family-operated company dedicated to making high-quality surface materials.

Established in 1991, the company has consistently delivered transformative interior solutions across the UK, and prioritises green manufacture, using wood sourced from sustainable forests. The company’s 67,000 square foot production facility in Glasgow is staffed by experienced craftspeople who meticulously manufacture a variety of products, including bathroom wall panels, kitchen worktops, splashbacks, upstands, and breakfast bars.

The Rearo design team continuously innovates to ensure their products align with contemporary customer demands.

