Expert advice for creating a durable, exciting and good-looking base for your living room

words Miriam Methuen-Jones

Let’s talk about flooring trends for winter 2025. Should we be choosing the rug first or last when designing a room? Is engineered wood a durable option? We have the answers to all these questions, and more.

“I find the rug often ends up being the piece that ties everything together,” says Malin Glemme, creative director of Swedish brand Layered. “I always start with a moodboard to capture the full vision for a room and then decide which elements are most important for setting the tone. For autumn and winter flooring trends we’re seeing a lot of muted tones and earthy shades that bring warmth and texture without overpowering the space. I think the era of white and beige is coming to an end. Next year we expect moodier palettes with deeper, richer colour, as well as more textured weaves, playful fringe details, and even a comeback for shaggy piles – but in a very curated way.”

Laylah Holmes, creative director at custom rugmaker Holmes Bespoke, predicts that sustainability will be at the forefront. “People want to make thoughtful, conscious choices when furnishing their homes,” says Layla when asked about flooring trends for winter 2025. “I expect to see even more love for recycled and natural materials. I’ve also noticed an appetite for hand-knotted rugs; there’s something so special about investing in a timeless piece that feels like an heirloom from the start. Clever innovations, like temperature-regulating fibres and smart textiles that respond to the environment, are on the rise too. These could transform how we think about comfort underfoot.”

Beneath these gorgeous rugs should be a handsome, hardwearing floor. When it comes to flooring trends that last, Ian Tomlinson of Chaunceys Timber Flooring recommends engineered wood. “A key advantage is its superior structural stability,” he explains. “The multi-layer construction (a hardwood top bonded to a birch plywood base) resists natural expansion and contraction caused by heat or moisture, making it suitable for most environments. It’s also easier to install than solid wood, more affordable and more ecofriendly, as it relies on fast-growing birch for its core.”

Anthony Scott, innovation director at Havwoods, agrees. “Living rooms typically have high foot traffic, so flooring must be practical and tough. Engineered timber is easy to maintain and comes in a variety of colours, materials, dimension and textures. It can also be installed on top of underfloor heating as it’s less susceptible to warping.”

See these flooring trends in action in this lively, warm and harmonious space.