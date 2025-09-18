H&IS curates: 7 of Scotland’s best architects

Looking to transform your home? H&IS has curated a list of the best architects in Scotland for 2025 — and why you should work with them

We have collated a list of some of Scotland’s finest architecture firms and design studios to watch out for in 2025. These businesses made it onto this list because of their attention to detail and flawless execution of all kinds of projects. But most of all, because they put people at the heart of what they do. So take a scroll and be safe in the knowledge that your next home restoration or renovation project will be in good hands.

Jones Robbins Tobin

What: Architecture you can come home to.

Where: Edinburgh and East Lothian

Jones Robbins Tobin is an architecture studio known for designing thoughtful, quietly confident homes across Scotland. The team of highly skilled architects and designers lead with empathy and technical rigour, working from the inside out to create homes shaped by the people who live in them, the places they belong to and the materials that bring them to life.

“Our process is collaborative, transparent and rooted in care,” says architect and director at Daryl Philip Robbins. “Because we believe great architecture should feel as good as it looks.”

t: 0788 262 7263

e: mail@jonesrobbins.com

MAC+RAO

What: A research-led design and build practice specialising in low carbon homes and modern methods of construction.

Where: Glasgow, working on projects across the UK

MAC+RAO are a research led design and build practice. As architects, tutors and mentors, they are aiming to drive change in the industry and challenge the status quo. They have a combined experience of 20 years working for award-winning practices across the UK and internationally. Their approach integrates digital fabrication and low carbon solutions, saving your pennies, your time, and the planet. MAC+RAO design homes that are future-ready and puts the lives of those who inhabit them at the heart of everything they do. Let’s build homes that are smarter, greener and better — together.

t: 077 8714 4468

e: hello@macandrao.com

George Buchanan Architects

What: Prestige architectural projects executed with technology and a personal, approachable touch.

Where: Maryhill Burgh Halls, 10 – 24 Gairbraid Avenue, Glasgow, G20 8YE

George Buchanan Architects is a distinguished Scottish practice built by a passionate team of professionals who are known for their warm, collaborative nature, ensuring each client feels supported from concept to completion.

George Buchanan Architects specialises in bespoke homes and refined developments, blending contemporary design with deep respect for context and heritage. Its cutting-edge CGI visuals empower clients to explore and refine their ideas with confidence, making informed decisions early in the design process. Whether a modern residence or a sensitive restoration, the studio creates enduring architecture defined by quality, elegance and attention to detail.

t: 0141 946 2433

e: studio@georgebuchananarchitects.com

Karen Parry Architects

What: Specialists in domestic architecture alterations from extensions to new builds, helping to make the most of your home by unlocking its potential.

Where: Across Scotland with offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh

Karen Parry Architects, established as Scotland’s home improvement Architect, is Scotland’s go-to expert for home improvement projects. KPA is a RIAS-chartered architectural practice with over 50 years of combined experience in domestic architecture.

Since 2005, they’ve helped hundreds of homeowners across Scotland unlock the full potential of their properties with thoughtful, practical design solutions.

The team at Karen Parry Architects are passionate about domestic architecture and working with clients to find inspiring and innovative solutions. “This client-centred approach ensures that clients are involved in the process and decision making with our team of experts handling the project from design to defects,” says Martin Myers, director of Karen Parry Architects.

t: Glasgow – 0141 438 0062

Edinburgh – 0131 600 0668

e: mail@karenparryarchitects.com

JAMstudio

What: Residential and commercial design services including architectural and interior design, furniture procurement and project management.

Where: Inverurie (Moss Side Steading, Fetternear, Inverurie AB51 5JX) & Aberdeen (5 Golden Square Aberdeen AB10 1RD)

JAMstudio is an award-winning RIAS and RIBA chartered architectural practice working with clients in Northeast Scotland t passionate about great design and its power to create amazing spaces. If you are thinking about undertaking a building project including a new build, Passivhaus, extension or renovation, please get in touch to see how we can help. We provide a full architectural design service from initial feasibility through complete project management.

t: 01224 646 450

e: info@jamstudio.uk.com

A.S. Associates Ltd

What: Town planning and architectural design services.

Where: 154 High St, Newburgh, Cupar KY14 6DZ

A.S. Associates is an independent firm of Chartered Town Planners, Architects and Architectural Technologists. The friendly team can offer you a comprehensive town planning and architectural design service from pre-application advice and design solutions to achieving local authority consents through to project completion.

The team have specialist interests in bespoke residential design, conservation area and listed building design projects, tourist accommodation with rural commercial and residential schemes. “We are committed to providing these services at a competitive price, tailored to your individual budget,” the team says. “For the majority of projects, we can provide our planning and architectural services at a fixed cost with no hidden charges along the way.”

t: 01337 840088

e: info@asassociatesltd.co.uk

Michael Sofia Architecture

What: Michael Sofia Architecture combines architecture and construction services, collaborating with a construction company and providing in-house construction team.

Where: Glasgow

Michael Sofia Architecture is an established studio based in Glasgow, founded in 2021. The studio has expertise in a range of sectors including residential, workplace and mixed-use projects.

“Our ethos is to design homes as sanctuaries; spaces of comfort, calm and connection. My work favours timeless over trendy, grounded in ethical practice, fine craftsmanship and a deep respect for nature. Every detail matters and every home should feel both personal and enduring,” says Sofia Michael, architectural designer at Michael Sofia Architecture.

The studio works collaboratively with engineers, contractors, surveyors and manufacturers to allow the design process to evolve organically, alongside carefully considered design elements spanning macro and micro scales.

Michael Sofia Architecture combines architecture and construction services, collaborating with a construction company and providing in-house construction team within its ‘Design and Construct’ services.

t: 07361807659

e: architecture@michaelsofia.co.uk

