H&IS curates: 8 of Scotland’s best garden specialists

Looking to transform your garden? H&IS has curated a list of the best garden specialists in Scotland for 2025 — and why you should work with them

There is sponsored content in this post

Whether you’re looking to add a garden room, install a unique play space for your children or transform the layout of your soon-to-be outdoor sanctuary, this list of the best garden specialists in Scotland should help you find the right people for the job. These businesses made it onto this list because of their attention to detail and flawless execution of all kinds of projects. But most of all, because they put people at the heart of what they do. So take a scroll and be safe in the knowledge that your next outdoor project will be in good hands.

Carpenter Oak

What: Specialists in designing and crafting bespoke timber-framed extensions and outdoor structures.

Where: Loch of Lintrathen, Kirriemuir, Angus, DD8 5JA

1 of 6

For nearly four decades, Carpenter Oak has specialised in the bespoke design, handcrafting, and installation of structural timber frames – for homes, extensions, and outbuildings across Scotland. Every frame created is entirely unique, designed to enhance your existing space and reflect your vision, lifestyle, and surroundings. Whether you’re planning a garden office, guest annexe, or a larger living space, each structure is designed to suit your needs.

Carpenter Oak’s experienced team is here to guide you through every stage of your self-build journey, offering expert advice on materials, timber selection, structural detailing, and more. Crafted from the highest quality, sustainably-sourced timber, each frame is built to last. The team are proud to offer outstanding service and workmanship.

Why choose timber? Timber offers a rare combination of beauty, strength, and soul. Visually, no two pieces are the same; it brings warmth, texture, and a natural elegance that defines a space. It’s also a smart, sustainable choice. As a renewable, low-carbon material, responsibly sourced timber supports a more environmentally conscious way to build.

t: 01803 732 900

e: hello@carpenteroak.com

Visit the Carpenter Oak website | Follow Carpenter Oak on Instagram | Follow Carpenter Oak on Facebook | Follow Carpenter Oak on Pinterest | Connect with Carpenter Oak on LinkedIn

JADESA Joinery

What: A family-run business with over 35 years of experience in crafting creative outdoor spaces like treehouses, elevated platforms and other quirky structures.

Where: The Mill, 3 Beoch Farm, Beoch Estate, Carrick Hills, Maybole, KA19 8EN

1 of 5

JADESA Joinery is a south Ayrshire-based joinery studio that specialises in exciting outdoor projects — namely designing and building creative treehouses, elevated platforms, workshops, garden rooms and other quirky garden spaces that are designed to facilitate relaxation and renewal, and to spark imagination.

The company’s founder and managing director Derek Saunderson is a qualified joiner with over 35 years of experience. He has built a reputation as one of the top craftsmen in the industry, especially in treehouses. To him, “the sky is the limit” when it comes to crafting imaginative structures that delight users. “Our Treehouses are for all to enjoy,” says Derek. “Whether you are five or 55, we will design a unique treehouse tailored to the specific needs of the families we create them for.”

From kid’s adventure play areas to luxury bespoke retreats, JADESA Joinery’s stunning treehouses can be adapted for any purpose.

t: 07707 038 428

m: 01655 621191

e: hello@jadesajoinery.com

Visit the JADESA Joinery website | Follow JADESA Joinery on Instagram | Follow JADESA Joinery on Facebook | Connect with JADESA Joinery on LinkedIn

Wallace Collective

What: Designing and building beautiful, functional spaces that drive a new era of luxury outdoor living across Scotland.

Where: Hall of Aberuthven Farm, Auchterarder PH3 1EJ

1 of 3

Wallace Collective is helping drive a new era of luxury outdoor living across Scotland, creating gardens designed to be enjoyed in every season. With over 25 years of experience through Landscaping by Wallace, the team’s passion for designing and building beautiful, functional spaces has only grown stronger.

The team is guided by five core design pillars: shelter, cooking, heating, planting and ‘Surface & Flow’. The talented practitioners design outdoor areas that feel like a natural extension of the home. By working with leading suppliers and premium brands, Wallace Collective provides clients and trade partners with access to exceptional products, delivering high-quality, inspiring outdoor spaces with timeless appeal.

t: 01764 436123

e: hello@wallacecollective.co.uk

Visit the Wallace Collective website | Follow Wallace Collective on Instagram | Follow Wallace Collective on Facebook | Connect with Wallace Collective on LinkedIn

Outside In Garden Rooms

What: A multi-award winning business that specialises in designing, building and installing bespoke garden rooms.

Where: On display at Klondyke Garden Centres in Livingston and Edinburgh

1 of 3

Outside In is a multi-award winning business that specialises in designing, building and installing bespoke garden rooms in and around central Scotland. The highly insulated, multi purpose garden rooms are usable all year round and provide an incredibly versatile addition to your home.

Home office, garden gym, teenage hang out or simply a space to relax and enjoy your garden, a garden room can benefit the whole family.

The Outside In garden rooms are built by our team of employed joiners and landscapers rather than subcontractors so you can be comfortable knowing quality and standards are of the highest level.

t: Glasgow: 0141 370 6102

Edinburgh: 0131 563 8774

e: info@outsideingardenrooms.co.uk

Visit the Outside In website | Follow Outside In on Instagram | Follow Outside In on Facebook | Connect with Outside In on LinkedIn

GFM (Scot) Ltd

What: Specialist building services tailored for the garden room and glamping sectors, offering both premium product sales and expert installation.

Where: 85 Glasgow Road, Edinburgh EH12 8LJ

1 of 3

The GFM (Scot) Ltd team’s primary focus lies in crafting beautiful outdoor spaces through the supply and fitting of structurally insulated panel (SIP) garden rooms and glamping pods, alongside elegant pergolas, decking and balustrades.

To ensure a seamless experience, GFM (Scot) Ltd provides comprehensive support, specialising in the installation of ground screw foundations, on-grid and off-grid gas, water and electrical services, as well as full groundworks, landscaping and fencing solutions.

Essentially, GFM offers a complete turnkey service, transforming any green field into a ready-to-enjoy space.

t: 07732 198 343

e: gardenroomsandglamping@gmail.com

Visit the GFM (Scot) Ltd website | Follow Ground Screws Scotland on Facebook | Follow Gary Finnie General Building on Facebook

Ortus Garden Design

What: Experts in creating beautiful, practical gardens. From urban spaces to large country estates, Ortus Garden Design specialises in designing naturalistic landscapes that stand the test of time.

Where: Based in Johnstone, covering the central belt and beyond

1 of 3

Founded in 2014 by husband-and-wife team Andrew and Pauline McQuade, Ortus Garden Design turns outdoor dreams into reality, creating elegant, timeless gardens that enrich daily life and add lasting value to distinguished homes.

Working across the West of Scotland and beyond, every project begins with listening; understanding how families want to live, celebrate, or retreat in their outdoor spaces.

Pauline translates these aspirations into bespoke designs, while Andrew’s horticultural expertise ensures beauty, balance, and longevity. From expansive estates to castles and historic residences, Ortus delivers sustainable, people-focused gardens with meticulous attention to detail and a seamless guided journey from vision to completion.

t: 07557 904 856

e: info@ortusdesign.co.uk

Visit the Ortus Garden Design website | Follow Ortus Garden Design on Instagram | Connect with Ortus Garden Design on LinkedIn

RPF Gardens LTD

What: A landscape design and build company working in Dundee with ideas, passion, vision and a growing reputation

Where: 13 Atholl Street Dundee Scotland DD2 3BN

1 of 5

RPF Gardens LTD use their global expertise to execute local excellence.

RPF Gardens LTD is a Dundee-based landscape design and build company with 16 years of experience, serving Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire. Drawing on knowledge gained overseas and in London, they bring creativity, passion and vision to every project.

The team of designers, craftsmen and horticulturists is dedicated to delivering the highest standards of workmanship and customer satisfaction. By working closely with clients, the team creates unique outdoor spaces that enhance homes and lifestyles. “At RPF Gardens LTD, we combine international expertise with a strong local focus, transforming gardens with skill, care — and heart,” says Robert Furmanek, founder and head designer at RPF Gardens LTD.

t: 07549 480 091

e: rpfgardens@gmail.com

Visit the RPF Gardens LTD website | Follow RPF Gardens LTD on Instagram | Connect with RPF Gardens LTD on LinkedIn

Designer Garden Rooms

What: Design, contract management and joinery services for garden rooms, garden transformations or home conversions.

Where: Unit 1, 8 Dukes Road, Troon, Ayrshire, United Kingdom KA10 6QR

1 of 2

The team at Designer Garden Rooms have decades of experience in design, contract management and joinery and so can deliver you the ultimate garden room, garden transformation or home conversion.

Designer Garden Rooms operates throughout Ayrshire, greater Glasgow and East Renfrewshire offering a comprehensive service from design to install. The stunning range of garden rooms can be installed in as little as two weeks and most don’t require planning permission or a building warrant.

“We are garden transformation and landscaping experts offering artificial or real grass, landscaping, patios, decking, fencing, driveways and outdoor kitchens. Our skilled team of joiners offer a range of home conversions including media walls, loft conversions and extensions,” Angus, company director at Designer Garden Rooms. “Sustainability and environmental credentials are also really important to us. For every garden room built, we plant trees through our Trees for Life corporate grove in the Scottish Highlands.

t: 01292 824 020

e: sales@designergardenrooms.co.uk

Visit the Designer Garden Rooms website | Follow Designer Garden Rooms on Instagram | Follow Designer Garden Rooms on Facebook