7 Scottish makers you should know about in March 2025

Considering a home refresh? From glassware and ceramics to handmade soaps, Rearo is back with a shortlist of some of Scotland’s finest makers to help bring your interiors to life

This post was written in partnership with Rearo

Rearo has been stylishly and durably transforming spaces for three decades, creating impressive Scottish-made shower wall panels and kitchen surfaces that inject life into homes across the country. Here, Rearo shares a curated selection of Scottish makers and designers that you can look to for inspiration in your next renovation or redecoration project.

Handcrafted in colour and light with Scottish inspiration

In the picturesque village of Comrie, Perthshire, Mairi Urquhart breathes life into glass, transforming it into vibrant expressions of art. Under the banner of Urquhart Glass, she crafts a diverse range of pieces, from delicate fused glass jewellery to whimsical hanging garden birds and captivating homeware. Her studio is a haven of colour and light, where Mairi draws inspiration from the interplay of design, traditional crafts, and the inherent beauty of glass itself.

Mairi’s artistic process is a dance between controlled technique and the delightful unpredictability of her medium. She expertly employs both fused and stained glass methods, meticulously shaping each piece through kiln firing and intricate detailing, sometimes accentuating her creations with touches of gold. Beyond her personal designs, Mairi welcomes commissions, collaborating with clients to create bespoke stained glass pieces that reflect their unique visions. Mairi’s passion is evident in her appreciation for the surprises that emerge during the creative process, a testament to the dynamic nature of glass art.

Visit the Urquhart Glass website | Follow Mairi Urquhart on Instagram | Follow Mairi Urquhart on Facebook

Proud to be different

Demon Campers distinguishes itself through its bespoke and affordable camper van conversions, modifications, and repairs, tailored to individual client needs rather than offering standardised packages. Serving Glasgow and a wider area, the company focuses on high-quality craftsmanship, sustainable practices, and the creation of unique camper vans that are designed for adventure.

Demon Campers prioritises environmental responsibility, incorporating recycled materials whenever possible to reduce both costs and carbon footprint. Furthermore, the company actively engages with the local community, sponsoring local teams and collaborating with DC Community Training, its social enterprise in Clydebank, to deliver skill-based training and mentoring to individuals of all ages.

Visit the Demon Campers website | Follow Demon Campers on Instagram | Follow Demon Campers on Facebook

Handwoven pieces that are based on heritage but rebel with colour

Glasgow-based silk weaver Helena Powell transforms landscapes into wearable art, masterfully blending mathematics, chemistry, and design to capture nature’s subtle hues and forms. Trained by traditional weavers in Suffolk and Skye, she honours heritage while pushing contemporary design boundaries.

Helena’s commitment to sustainability is central to her practice, utilising mill waste yarns and hand-painting to minimise her environmental impact. A recent graduate, her work has already garnered recognition, including a Green Gown Finalist nomination, participation in London Design Week 2024, Green Grads Take the North 2024 and a spot in New Ashgate Gallery’s Rising Stars 2025. Powell’s handwoven creations exemplify a dedication to craftsmanship and environmental consciousness, inspiring those who value the intersection of artistry, nature, and tradition.

Visit the Helena Powell website | Follow Helena Powell on Instagram

Handcrafted salt soaps, naturally pure

Dook is an award-winning artisanal soap company based in Edinburgh, Scotland. They make salt soap in small batches using organic ingredients, essential oils and natural colours. Each batch is mixed and poured by hand resulting in distinctive, high-quality hand and body soap.

Founded in 2018 by Helen Atherton, dook soaps are uniquely created with a mixture of traditional cold-processed soap making ingredients, plus a generous amount of fine Himalayan or Sicilian salt. These ‘Salt Soaps’ are a fantastic product: the salt adds a beautiful colour and texture, is rich in skin-loving minerals and creates a firm, long-lasting bar.

Sustainability and plastic reduction is central to dook’s manufacturing and retail approach: The main oils used in the soap are organic and from sustainable sources, plastic is kept to a minimum during manufacture and all packaging and shipping materials are made out of exclusively recycled and recyclable materials.

Elevating daily bathroom rituals to a home spa experience. Dook is a brand which couples a luxury beauty product with a sustainable lifestyle.

Visit the Dook of Edinburgh website | Follow Dook of Edinburgh on Instagram

Scandinavian elegance, Scottish craft

Elin Isaksson’s glasswork is a testament to the seamless fusion of Scandinavian design sensibilities with the rich tradition of Scottish craftsmanship. After graduation from her MA in glass design from Edinburgh College of Art, she has been working from her studio in Scotland. Elin breathes life into molten glass, creating contemporary hand-blown pieces that captivate with their elegance and simplicity.

Her designs are characterised by clean lines, subtle colour palettes, and a deep appreciation for the inherent beauty of the material. Each piece, whether a delicate vase or a sculptural form, reflects Elin’s meticulous attention to detail and her mastery of the glassblowing technique. In 2024 Elin was delighted to be selected into the Homo Faber guide by the Michelangelo Foundation, showcasing her craft excellence in glass blowing.

Elin offers a bespoke service for interior designers and private collectors. Previous commissions include trophies for The Chancellors’ Award, bespoke lighting installation for Abrdn, and in 2024 she was chosen to create the prestigious Scottish Album of the Year Awards.

Beyond her individual creations, Elin fosters a connection with her audience through workshops, sharing her passion and expertise with the public and aspiring glass artists. Her passion to preserve the glass blowing craft, coupled with her dedication to producing exceptional glasswork, positions her as a significant figure in the contemporary glass art scene.

Visit the Elin Isaksson website | Follow Elin Isaksson on Instagram | Follow Elin Isaksson on Facebook

The translucent world of Janice’s Parian perfection

Glasgow-born Janice pursued architecture before a 15-year sojourn in Asia, where her passion for ceramics ignited in Hong Kong. Upon her return to Scotland, she earned an MA in Ceramics from Bath School of Art in 2020.

Janice’s primary medium is Parian, which she uses to create slip-cast vessels that explore the dynamic interplay of light, shadow, and reflection. Employing meticulous mould-making techniques, she crafts each piece by hand, producing single or limited editions that refine both form and surface. Her practice is deeply rooted in an exploration of Parian’s unique material qualities, particularly its translucency and smooth, marble-like finish.

Since 2018, as a member of Glasgow Ceramics Studio, Janice has expanded her repertoire to include both sculptural and functional pieces. Her work has been showcased at prestigious venues like the Royal Scottish Academy, and in group exhibitions with the Scottish Society of Artists, Visual Arts Scotland, and the Sculpture Park at Caol Ruadh in Argyll.

In addition to her studio work, Janice shares her expertise as a part-time tutor at Edinburgh College of Art. She continually pushes the boundaries of ceramics, creating pieces that harmonise precision with the material’s inherent fluidity, and engaging with space, light, and surface.

Visit the Glisk Ceramics website | Follow Glisk Ceramics on Instagram

Beautifully crafted, effortlessly maintained

The Senses range from Rearo transforms kitchens into havens of style and resilience. Imagine surfaces where everyday life unfolds beautifully: worktops, splashbacks, and more, designed for both function and delight. Explore diverse decors – woodgrains, marble, patterns – each enhanced by tactile textures.

But beauty is backed by strength. Senses worktops resist scratches and stains, while hygienic surfaces ensure easy cleaning. Streamlined installation and profile choices cater to any style. Backed by a 5-year guarantee and expertly made in Scotland, Senses delivers stylish, durable, and practical kitchen solutions, crafting spaces where memories are made.

Originating in the picturesque Shetland Islands, Rearo is a family-operated company dedicated to making high-quality surface materials. Established in 1991, the company has consistently delivered transformative interior solutions across the UK, and prioritises green manufacture, using wood sourced from sustainable forests.

The company’s 67,000 square foot production facility in Glasgow is staffed by experienced craftspeople who meticulously manufacture a variety of products, including bathroom wall panels, kitchen worktops, splashbacks, upstands, and breakfast bars. The Rearo design team continuously innovates to ensure their products align with contemporary customer demands.

Visit the Rearo website | Follow Rearo on Instagram | Follow Rearo on Facebook