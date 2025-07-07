7 Scottish makers you should know about in August 2025

Considering a home refresh? From glassware and ceramics to handmade soaps and illustrations, Rearo is back with a shortlist of some of Scotland’s finest makers to help bring your interiors to life

Rearo has been stylishly and durably transforming spaces for three decades, creating impressive Scottish-made shower wall panels and kitchen surfaces that inject life into homes across the country. Here, Rearo shares a curated selection of Scottish makers and designers that you can look to for inspiration in your next redecoration project.

Hôtel Dodo by Dodo Fluge

Step into the vibrant, sun-soaked world of Hôtel Dodo – where retro holiday nostalgia meets effortless style, and every piece brings a touch of joyful calm to your home. Perfect for kitchen spaces, its collection blends bold yet timeless patterns – think block stripes and oversized gingham – that work as striking focal points or seamless additions to existing décor.

Hôtel Dodo is all about that “nothing to do, nowhere to go” energy. It’s time to luxuriate in tropical realms, beautifully curated table scenes and the art of slow living.

Art Glass by Catherine Lowe

Catherine Lowe is a glass artist working from the Glasgow Glass Studio at WASPs, in Hanson Street. In 2012 she returned to college to study glass art. During that time, she won two prizes: one from the Incorporation of Wrights in 2013 for her stained glass panel of the People’s Palace in Glasgow, and the second from the Scottish Glass Society in 2014 for the best final year student’s work.

The inspiration for Catherine’s primary art glass collection dates from when she lived in the Outer Hebrides, where life is ruled by the dual forces of weather and sea. She strives to encapsulate the moods of the sea and beach in a unique form of fused glass.

She makes a range of warm glass artefacts, with each piece handmade and kiln fired at temperatures up to 800°C, two or three times to obtain the delicate reactions and shapes that help depict the sea and the water’s edge.

Och Vegan

Glasgow-based Och Vegan cosmetics is committed to everything vegan, natural and zero-waste. What began as a hobby for founders Magdalena and Remi has grown into a full-time mission.

Their small team makes all soaps themselves, by hand, in small batches using only natural and vegan ingredients: nourishing butters, clays and essential oils.

Och Vegan is all about mindfulness and intention. The company wants your daily routine to feel like a little moment of calm, while also doing something positive for the planet. You don’t have to be vegan to use its products; they’re for everyone who cares about what goes on their skin and how it’s made.

Och Vegan is still a small business, but it has come a long way from that first bar of soap. Everything is still made in Glasgow, and it means much to the founders to see their soaps and skincare becoming a part of people’s everyday lives.

Greater Good Wood

Greater Good Wood is a Scottish social enterprise that sells beautiful gifts and homewares that are handmade in Bathgate, West Lothian.

The company has a unique collection of fully customisable traditional gifts with a contemporary twist, meaning there really is something for everyone.

Greater Good Wood believes there is more to business than the bottom line, so its business model is ethical from nose to tail – only using sustainable or reclaimed wood, employing and training marginalised people, paying above the real living wage and supporting charities and community groups across Scotland.

Bay Studio Ceramics

Bay Studio Ceramics is the work of Fife-based ceramic artist Jean Frazer, whose practice is shaped by her Scottish coastlines and landscapes.

“Bay” is both her middle name and a nod to coastal influences that run through her functional ware and decorative pieces.

Drawing on soothing palettes and soft forms, she creates pieces that invite moments of reflection and sensory connection. Each mug, bowl, or object carries a subtle echo of the sea or hillside, offering a moment of calm and a reminder of nature’s gentle constancy.

Jean’s work can be found across the UK and has stocked various shops and galleries, including the Tate shops in London, Ór on the Isle of Skye, Scottish Design Exchange (SDX) in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as Tatha Gallery in Tayport.

Jenni Douglas

Jenni Douglas is an artist and designer originally from Edinburgh’s historic old town. Jenni launched her small business in 2011 and now sells her pieces worldwide through independent shops and galleries.

Jenni’s style primarily comes from her love of traditional printmaking, mid-century modern design and the details to be found in the natural world.

Since 2013, Jenni has been teaching printmaking in community workshop settings. She is enthusiastic about running programmes that are accessible, affordable and have an emphasis on building confidence and promoting wellbeing.

Sustainability and community are at the heart of Jenni’s work. As such, her products are made using mainly locally sourced, recycled and recyclable materials as possible.

Senses by Rearo

The Senses range from Rearo transforms kitchens into havens of style and resilience. Imagine surfaces where everyday life unfolds beautifully: worktops, splashbacks and more, designed for both function and delight. Explore diverse decors – woodgrains, marble, patterns – each enhanced by tactile textures.

But beauty is backed by strength. Senses worktops resist scratches and stains, while hygienic surfaces ensure easy cleaning. Streamlined installation and profile choices cater to any style.

Backed by a 5-year guarantee and expertly made in Scotland, Senses delivers stylish, durable, and practical kitchen solutions, crafting spaces where memories are made.

About Rearo

Originating in the picturesque Shetland Islands, Rearo is a family-operated company dedicated to making high-quality surface materials. Established in 1991, the company has consistently delivered transformative interior solutions across the UK and prioritises green manufacture, using wood sourced from sustainable forests.

The company’s 67,000 square foot production facility in Glasgow is staffed by experienced craftspeople who meticulously manufacture a variety of products, including bathroom wall panels, kitchen worktops, splashbacks, upstands and breakfast bars.

The Rearo design team continuously innovates to ensure their products align with contemporary customer demands.

