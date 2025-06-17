Farmore Interiors: setting the standard for sophisticated living in Scotland and beyond

With a bold new design and decades of expertise behind it, Farmore Interiors in St Andrews continues to redefine luxury interiors, blending global curation with deeply personal service

This post was written in partnership with Farmore Interiors

It takes more than beauty to stop people in their tracks, but that’s exactly what happens daily outside Farmore Interiors in St Andrews. The newly revitalised storefront on South Street is now dressed in a crisp white and electric blue façade that draws admiration from passersby. They peer inside, hoping for a glimpse of what lies beyond the glass. What they discover is not just a shop; it is the beating heart of a respected design house three decades in the making.

Founded by celebrated interior designer Juliet Rathbone, Farmore Interiors has grown from a small boutique studio into a trusted authority in high-end interior design. Over nearly 30 years, the firm has quietly cultivated a reputation for excellence, managing prestigious projects across private residences, historic estates and commercial spaces across the UK and beyond.

The newly reimagined retail space at 175 South Street isn’t just a storefront, it’s a curated experience designed to inspire. “We wanted the space to feel like a design journey,” Juliet shares. “From the moment someone steps inside, they should feel surrounded by pieces that speak to their lifestyle, their aspirations – even their memories.”

Indeed, visitors move through a series of staged environments – living, dining and sitting spaces – layered with plush furnishings, exquisite textiles and globally sourced treasures. The atmosphere is refined yet inviting – qualities that have come to define the Farmore brand.

Farmore’s services extend far beyond the shop floor. The studio is renowned for its large-scale interior projects, managing complex briefs with discretion, precision and flair. “We are often entrusted with entire homes – from architectural input through to the last curated candle,” Juliet notes. “Our clients value our attention to detail, but also the integrity and personal investment we bring to every project.”

With clients spanning the UK and internationally, the studio sources from a global network of artisans, suppliers and luxury makers. From bespoke Italian lighting to handcrafted Portuguese ceramics, Juliet and her team deliver spaces that are as worldly as they are personal.

Just a few doors away, Farmore’s secondary showroom at 199 South Street retains a more bohemian elegance, intentionally styled with an abundance of creativity. “We wanted to preserve the eclectic spirit our long-time customers love,” Juliet explains. “It’s our creative playground, brimming with unexpected finds and layered inspiration.”

The evolution of Farmore Interiors is a story of vision, resilience and heart. What began as a passion has become a family-run design empire – one built on trust, taste and timeless style. “We’re proud to be an independent business with global reach,” Juliet reflects. “But even prouder to remain connected to the clients who’ve walked through our doors for decades.”

Whether creating serene sanctuaries, statement salons or soulful family homes, Farmore Interiors designs with intent, intimacy and impact; offering spaces that feel as good as they look.

As St Andrews continues to evolve, so too does its most iconic design house – a benchmark not only for Fife, but for sophisticated interiors across the UK.”

Farmore Interiors

175 South Street

St Andrews

KY16 9EE

T. 01334 478 291

P. 01334 474 899

Opening Hours are from Monday – Saturday from 10am – 5:30pm

