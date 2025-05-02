From lighting that supports your circadian rhythm to mattresses designed for restorative sleep, this is how to biohack your home

words Eilidh Tuckett

Wellbeing begins at home, but if ‘biohacking’ sounds like a daunting prospect, don’t be put off. To biohack simply means embracing a wellness-focused lifestyle, from your products to your habits. It’s easier than you think.

Biohack by curating calm with scent

We all need dedicated spaces to unwind and switch off as well as areas to prepare for the day ahead. Interestingly, scenting your home can help with that. “Scent is a really important last layer in the home,” says Georgina Fraser, managing director at Jeffreys Interiors. “Using different scents in different rooms is a great way to indicate to your brain what that space is for. Using something invigorating in the bathroom in the morning, for example, is a great way to set yourself up for the day.”

Ishga’s Hebridean Dreams reed diffuser, infused with their signature scent of lemongrass, lavender, rose geranium and juniper berry essential oils, promises to bring a sense of serenity to your home.

Switching up your scents also prevents nose-blindness when moving through your space, meaning you can properly appreciate them. Lavender is an obvious choice for bedrooms, and jasmine is also revered for its sleep enhancing properties. Whichever you choose, avoid anything artificial as these release potentially harmful chemicals into the air when burning incense or candles.

“Demand for incense sticks that promote relaxation and holistic well-being, enhancing mental health and creating serene home environments, is set to grow exponentially,” says Simi Aydee, co-founder of premium home fragrance brand Temple of Incense.

Simi continues, “Environmental consciousness is influencing purchasing decisions, with a growing desire for products that are handmade with the best social and environmental intentions, using authentic, natural oils, woods and resins.”

Biohack by prioritising a healthy sleep environment

Your bedroom should be your retreat from the world and in no room is soft lighting, natural materials and soothing colours more important.

It’s widely accepted that a well-made mattress is a fundamental component of a good night’s sleep. You’ll want to consider the right level of support, so trying out options in store is always better than blind-buying online.

Think of choosing a mattress as an investment in your wellbeing. Premium features to look out for include hand-tufting, which enhances durability and edge-to-edge support, which stops the mattress sagging over time.

Mattresses made of natural materials, like wool and cotton, help to regulate the body’s temperature, while materials like cotton and wool are dust-mite resistant and therefore ideal for allergy sufferers.

“A well-made mattress will provide longevity, ensuring a restful night’s sleep for years to come,” says Leigh Harmer, founder of furniture brand Love Your Home.

Pro-tip: avoid mattresses with gimmicky features like cooling gels. Instead, opt for a product that is kinder to the environment built with natural materials.

Biohack by inviting light in

Recent findings from the University of Modena & Reggio Emilia describes light as a ‘potent regulator of biological functions,’ which may have significant impacts on mental functioning.

The Journal of Happiness Studies similarly found that light has a moderate effect on wellbeing, acknowledging that exposure to artificial lighting disrupts circadian rhythm, therefore misaligning the body’s natural rhythm with potentially detrimental effects to overall wellbeing.

Evidently, good lighting is an aspect worth investing in. If you’re blessed with floor-to-ceiling or bay windows, embrace them. Open them during the day and diffuse the light with natural fibres during darker times. Invest in some panels for privacy, too.

For spaces with limited natural light, installing circadian controls is a good option to mimic the effects of daylight.

While morning light promotes alertness and suppresses melatonin, warm, dim evening light prepares you for sleep. “The understanding of circadian lighting is evolving – there is growing awareness of how our human biological rhythms are finely tuned to the natural cycle of light and dark,” says Louise Delaney, interior designer and manager at Cameron Interiors.

“When these rhythms are disrupted by poor lighting and irregular time patterns, it can affect our sleep, mood and overall health.”

Biohack by bringing the outdoors in

Houseplants are known to absorb humidity, mould and toxins. Snake plants, peace lilies and spider plants are all excellent options for air purification – and they look great, too.

While occasional repotting may seem like a chore, it has secret benefits. “When your skin comes into contact with compost, a bacteria called Mycobacterium vaccae is released, which stimulates serotonin – the happy hormone,” says Emma Sibley, founder of plant and terrariums specialists London Terrariums.

Wellness is about how you live in your space, so incorporating some more mindful practices like lighting incense an hour before bed and committing to some deep breathing, might just be the change you need.

