This Sleep Month, we speak to three bedding designers and textile experts to find out how you can create a healthy sleeping environment at home

The 21st century brain is the busiest in history, say sleep experts at the National Institutes of Health. Apparently, a thriving global culture of sitting in front of a computer for nine hours per day, ‘doom scrolling’ through TikTok and texting before bed has given us “fractured attention, poor focus and depleted mental reserves.” This prolonged screentime ultimately disrupts our melatonin production, which delays sleep onset and causes daytime sleepiness. Ouch.

The popularity of oil-based bedlinen blends and polyurethane memory foam mattresses has also contributed to a rise in textile dermatitis, asthma and microplastic inhalation. Wearing polyester fast fashion items to bed means that the average British person is now inhaling 2,000 to 7,000 microplastics per day. Double ouch.

As a result, restless nights and groggy mornings have become a staple in the lives of over 70% of adults in the UK. It’s a sorry state of affairs, so why aren’t we prioritising our sleep?

Part of the problem is unhealthy surroundings, from harsh lighting and overstimulating design to tough mattresses and rough bedlinens. This Sleep Month, we speak to three designers to find out how you can create a stylish space that looks after your own health and the health of the planet too.

Prioritise skin health and ethical materials, says Ava Innes

Ava Innes is a luxury sustainable Scottish bedding brand that creates timeless products for the ultimate sleep experience. Founder Ava Innes chooses natural materials of cashmere guard, wool and organic cotton because they are the best for promoting quality rest. “Wellness enriching and sustainable bedding is worthy of the long-term investment. All the materials we use have been selected with sleep wellness in mind,” she says. “Cashmere guard has a temperature regulating quality and natural weight that makes it perfect to use as a bedding fill.”

Ava is the first to use cashmere guard in this way, and shares some Do’s and Don’ts. “Natural materials are key to creating the perfect sleep environment, but they go even further than that,” Ava begins.

Avoid oil based blends: “There are multiple products that are oil based, such as memory foam mattresses and synthetic duvets. Oil based materials will heat up quickly, knocking you out of your optimal temperature zone for deep restful sleep. As well as being damaging to the environment at its end of life.”

Avoid phrases like ‘polycotton’: “Phrases like this are misleading to consumers who don’t understand that this blend includes manmade fibres, capable of releasing harmful microfibres into their home and into the air around them. My advice is, know what you’re looking. Do your own research on the best materials, know exactly what labels mean – and choose brands you trust.”

Avoid feathers and down: “Allergies to feathers and down are in most cases due to the impact of bed bugs and mites, and more specifically their feces. Feathers and down attract moisture which is conducive for these bugs to live in. On the other hand, cashmere guard and wool are dry arid and breathable fibres that do not attract bed bugs. Anyone with sensitive skin or allergies also needs to opt for premium weave cottons that won’t be harsh to skin. They must also be wary of any dyed or treated cotton which can irritate skin.”

Invest in pieces that bring you joy and look after the planet, says Jolene Crawford

This one is for the colour enthusiasts! Restfulness in design looks different to everyone and for those with quirkier leanings, a neutral palette just won’t cut it. We speak to Jolene Crawford who is one of the co-founders of Irregular Sleep Pattern, a retina-tickling bedding and sleepwear brand that blends quality with character to create geometric linens that bring playfulness into the bedroom.

Jolene explains that Irregular Sleep Pattern isn’t about making people feel relaxed per se; more about using colour and pattern to help creative people feel at home in their spaces. Customers’ feelings of comfort and restfulness as a result are added bonuses.

The environmentally responsible brand also champions a ‘built to last’ mentality, so using quality fabrics that will stand the test of countless washes is non-negotiable. “Those who are in our colour loving tribe certainly feel good about investing in our irregular bedding, as demonstrated by one of our many happy customers, who said: ‘I am so in love with the bedding set, I genuinely sleep better because of my happiness!'”

The designer reckons that sleeping with peace of mind is another key to achieving a restorative rest – especially when it comes to sustainability. “Sleeping on natural fibres such as our organic cotton duvet sets or our Tencel blend super soft hypoallergenic sheets will feel lovely, but we won’t make empty promises about improving your sleep,” she admits. “What we can guarantee is that when you invest in our bedding, you’re supporting a brand that prioritizes people and the planet over profit. That’s a peace of mind that is priceless!”

How can people be sure that the bedding and sleepwear they’re investing in is actually good for the planet? “When it comes to sustainable bed linens and sleepwear, you should look for those that are constructed with high quality certified organic cotton that softens with use. Textiles that wash beautifully while staying colourfast will last longer, too. Look for those that are constructed with a cotton-tencel mix – an environmentally friendly closed loop fabric that is extremely soft and hypoallergenic.”

Consider shape, lighting and layout, says Laura Hammett

Laura Hammett, interior designer and founder of Laura Hammett Living, believes that quiet luxury leads to more comfortable sleep. The bedroom should feel like a serene retreat, she explains. “A neutral colour palette creates a calm, timeless foundation. I start with a base of layered tonal neutrals – often incorporating shades of ivory, beige, bronze and even hints of more nuanced neutrals such as rusts, browns and navy shades to create depth.”

The designer breaks down her approach to designing a bedroom that doesn’t just look good, but nurtures restfulness too.

Texture: Creating a sophisticated, welcoming bedroom while still maintaining elegance and interest relies on introducing a variety of textures and finishes such as metals, marble, shagreen or patina. Incorporating curved or handblown glass elements brings subtle light reflection and tactile appeal. Striking contrasts can be achieved through carefully curated art pieces crafted from mixed media like tiles, wood or even fabric. Lastly, complete the look with soft textiles in complementary fabrics and colours.

Shape: When it comes to elements such as headboards and cabinets, I recommend soft, curved silhouettes that invite tranquillity while maintaining a sophisticated contemporary aesthetic.

Size: Go for the largest bed possible for the room to achieve that luxury scale and proportion. I love using floating headboards and the best thing about them is you don’t need copious amounts of space to have them. The main benefit is that ‘impact factor’ – when stepping into the room, the eye is drawn to a central focal point.

Layout: Allow 800-900mm between the bed’s edge and the wall, though this can be adjusted depending on the scale of the room. In smaller spaces, use a bedside table that fills the width between the bed and the wall. This helps exaggerate the width of the space and prevents an empty gap.

Lighting: For a bedroom dedicated to relaxation, lighting should feel enveloping and gentle, almost cocoon-like. I gravitate towards dimmable lamps and alabaster or glass wall lights which emit a soft glow. These pieces also allow you to control the level of light, creating a soft, diffused glow that’s perfect for unwinding and adding small touches like a softly lit candle or a low-wattage bulb. This encourages relaxation, creating a serene, relaxing atmosphere.

Continue to enhance relaxation at home with these tips for creating a cosy reading nook