Adopt a pioneering spirit at Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery

Aberfeldy Distillery was established by the Perthshire brothers, John A. Dewar Jr. and Thomas “Tommy” Dewar in the 19th century. It was built to provide malt whisky for Dewar’s blended whiskies, a brand established by their father, John Dewar. With land acquired from the Marquis of Breadalbane and architecture designed by Charles Doig (he is responsible for the classic Doig pergola), the distillery began production in 1898.

The Aberfeldy Distillery and surrounding land have been expanded in the centuries since – the addition of tasting rooms, two wash stills (with a capacity of about 16,500 litres and two spirit stills with 15,000 litres), visitor centre, Heritage Museum, cafe (stocked with locally sourced produce), whisky shop and recent completion of state-of-the-art tasting rooms being the most notable. Distillery tours and tasting sessions have become Dewar’s raison d’etre with seven experiences on offer. It is celebrated as one of Scotland’s shining beacons in heritage tourism.

We visited Aberfeldy Distillery on an uncharacteristically sunny day at the beginning of March, greeted with a warm smile and a welcome handshake from Jonathan Wilson, Aberfeldy Distillery’s brand home manager. We enjoy lunch in the cafe after a saunter around the shop, which showcases some of the most popular Dewar’s bottles. We then begin our Whisky Explorer Tour, a new offering that gives whisky lovers a deeper dive into the craft, heritage and innovation behind Dewar’s Blended Scotch and Aberfeldy Single Malt. This immersive journey takes us from the origins of Dewar’s whisky to a guided exploration of the Aberfeldy Distillery, culminating in a premium, sensory whisky tasting featuring rare and aged expressions from the brand’s portfolio.

Jonathan guides us to the Heritage Museum. As we meander through the different areas, he reels off interesting facts about the passions and professions of the Dewar family. We learn some tall tales about the brand founders and how they chose to spend their time (and money). Witty, charming, a born salesman and a natural extrovert, Tommy Dewar was the polar opposite of his more serious-minded brother, John. But this most colourful of Scotch whisky characters helped build John Dewar & Sons into the global success it remains to this day.

We venture to the cinema room next to watch a documentary about the distillery today. Beautiful panning shots of the Aberfeldy countryside are paired with interviews with generations of distillery workers that show how deeply heritage and an appreciation for people are woven into the Dewar’s brand. The distillery is powered by people with a deep-rooted love for the drink and quite often a connection to the land around the distillery. Whisky production is a labor of love; a craft powered by great skill and a very genuine understanding of what feels ‘right’. It’s something that can only be taught by the masters with words and tips passed down to them from the generations before.

“The distillery’s success is deeply tied to the skills and expertise of its employees, who are passionate about the whisky-making process and committed to maintaining the distillery’s quality standards,” says Jonathan. “The distillery’s strong connection to the local community and its commitment to sustainability are also rooted in the actions and values of its people.”

We then embark on a guided tour of Aberfeldy Single Malt Distillery, seeing all elements of the production process. We sample exceptional cask whisky in the warehouse and get a branded Glencairn glass to take home.

Our guide goes on to tell us that sustainability has been a key focus for the brand in recent years as they embark on the Road to Net Zero. “We go to great lengths to care for the surrounding area and wildlife to ensure a sustainable future. From reducing our carbon footprint by 90% since 2015, to eliminating single-use plastics in our packaging with many initiatives now part of this ongoing endeavour,” Jonathan says. And still, the Dewar’s commitment to quality has never wavered; the renowned honey, sweet character of the blend still shine in every bottle, standing out from others on the market today.

We are then led through a copper maze that mirrors the inside of a whisky still. It takes us to the state-of-the-art tasting rooms that provide insight to the blending process as well as an interactive quiz that helps us figure out which of the Dewar’s blends fits our palette.

With a highball whisky-and-lime cocktail in one hand, and a dram of Dewar’s 12-year-old Blended Whisky in the other, we sit down for a tutored sensory tasting of single malt and blended scotch across different ages. Our drams include a chosen Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whisky, Aberfeldy 15 Year Old Tuscan Wine Cask Finish, Aberfeldy 26 Year Old Exceptional Cask, Dewar’s Double Double 32 Year Old and the Aultmore 25 Year Old Spirit of Speyside Limited Edition (this is a personal favourite).

Jonathan gives us an incredible rundown of tasting techniques, brand history and the importance of supporting Scottish craftspeople in the whisky industry and beyond. We leave with a new appreciation for blended whisky and a desire to learn.

