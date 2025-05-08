Scroll for eight eco design tips alongside some style advice and a shortlist of the top planet-conscious homeware to buy this June

Mark making

Fife-based brand Zitozza takes an inventive approach to textile design, using traditional hand-block print techniques to give fabric a modern edge. The studio’s latest collection, RAJZ, is inspired by engineering symbols and blueprints, but is nevertheless reassuringly cosy. Even better, it’s all made from responsibly sourced materials, such as jute and recycled fabrics.

Basket of joy

Don’t leave your blankets draped over the sofa – or, worse, in a neglected heap in the corner. Pop them into a gorgeous Rwandan sisal basket like this one instead; each one is handmade, and therefore unique. This is a practical way to bring colour into your home while supporting a traditional craft.

Road less travelled

You don’t have to go to far-flung destinations to add a worldly touch to your home. Sure, it would be nice, but if you’re seeking a quicker fix, look to Loom. Established to address the lack of representation for textile artists, Loom offers affordable handmade textile artworks while spotlighting time-honoured traditions and supporting artisanal communities worldwide. Oh, and they’re beautiful, too.

Bright sparks

Pioneering Danish brand Mater is a leader in the green-tech design world, and now it’s expanding its horizons. Its first lighting collection, Terra, is crafted from Matek, Mater’s revolutionary patented material made from combining waste fibres, such as coffee residue, with a binder made from recycled plastics. Each of these lamps, for example, contains up to 300g of material that might otherwise have ended up as landfill.

Bowled over

Understated, sophisticated and made of recycled materials; we’re very fond of these delicate dishes from Japan. Each vessel in the Kihon no Utsuwa collection is lovingly hand-crafted from local clays and crushed ceramics that would otherwise be cast aside. They certainly deserve a place on your brunch table – and in this list of eight eco design tips to enliven your home without harming the planet.

Lighter nights

Use these eco design tips to prepare for the warmer weather, which may have you (finally) throwing off the weighted blanket. The summer duvet from Ava Innes might be just what you need. Filled with a blend of Scottish cheviot wool and cashmere, and encased in organic cotton, it will propel you to the land of nod in no time. Not only is it machine-washable, but there’s the option to go bespoke by making each half a different tog. Sounds like a great way to avoid duvet disputes.

Waste not, want not

Sustainability these days is synonymous with chic – especially when looking at eco design tips – and this stunning kitchen from Moores is proof. The brand’s new Carina range is crafted from 100% recycled wood which would otherwise be destined for landfill. These cabinets look far from rubbish, though; they are available in a variety of finishes, including four smooth and six textured versions. You’re basically spoilt for choice – so don’t let us catch you even contemplating MDF.

New wave

Inspired by the protective embrace of a seashell, this outdoor chair designed by Jean-Marie Massaud for innovative furniture-maker Dedon is a real pearl. Meticulously woven by hand, it fuses futurefocused design practices with traditional craftsmanship, and is made from 90% renewable plant-based materials.

Looking for more eco design tips? See what eco-friendliness looks like in an architectural context in this Edwardian home that boasts planet-conscious Passivhaus principles.