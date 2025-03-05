Bring comfort and cosiness to the quietest corner of your home with these five tips on creating the perfect reading nook – just in time for World Book Day

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of calm as you settle in to read one of your favourite books – especially when the surrounding lighting, decor, furniture and rugs are designed with tranquility in mind. This World Book Day, create your own little reading nook at home. Whether you’d like a small sanctuary by a large bay window with plenty of light, next to the fire or a small hidden corner at the back of your living room; there are endless ways to curate the ideal little space to escape reality.

Continue reading for five quick and easy expert interior design tips you can try to create the perfect reading nook at home. Happy World Book Day!

1. Ambient lighting will enhance relaxation, says Sally Storey

Lighting matters, and getting it right takes strategy and an understanding of the difference between task, ambient and accent lighting. For a cosy corner, you’re looking to install ambient lighting.

“Ambient lighting is what’s going on in the background – for example your lamps and pendants in the living room,” says Sally Storey, creative director at John Cullen Lighting and author of Inspired by Light.

An insider tip for selecting ambient lighting: pay attention to the colour rendering index, or CRI, of LED lights. “This refers to how the light renders the colours surrounding it. Daylight has a CRI of approximately 100, and if you want good quality light you should look for a CRI above 90,” says Sally. “Go below that and the environment will feel flatter and drained of energy. Lighting with a higher CRI is more expensive, but it’s worth it.”

2. Well-designed furniture will provide comfort, says Alex Bridgman

The most essential piece of furniture is, of course, an armchair. Choose one with a deep seat and good back support for comfortable reading. “Large curved silhouettes and oversized chairs or sofas are a great way to ensure everyone has a cosy space to sit. Offering effortless comfort, these pieces are ideal for everything from hosting movie nights to simply curling up with a good book,” says Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman.

For those without flexible space or room to add an accent chair, use what you have. Maybe banquet seating or an upholstered dining chair can offer an alternative comfortable option whilst doubling as a functional dining solution too.

You’ll also need a side table to hold drinks, books and tabletop lighting, as well as a bookcase. You’re ideally looking for one that is big enough to store your book collection, without dominating the space. Open shelving or recessed shelving are your most subtle option.

3. Tactile textures will bring warmth, says Alex Bridgman

“Embrace tactile textures to create a space that feels calm and welcoming. From soft velvet chairs to a patterned rug or sisal underfoot – let the texture do the talking for a space that exudes comfort and warmth,” says Alex Bridgman.

4. The right colour palette will create character, says Kirsty Barton

“Escape the crisp air that winter brings and surround yourself with warm textures and colours, made for unwinding,” says Kirsty Barton, brand storytelling manager at PURSUE.

You can create a cocooning colour palette that will make your nook feel like a little elegantly dressed cave; calming, silent and secluded. “Embrace a cocooning colour palette of muted neutrals with warm undertones to create a wellness-focused reading nook. From muted red to olive greens, this palette pairs perfectly with tactile materials and plenty of greenery,” says Kirsty.

5. Rugs will zone the space, says Kirsty Barton

Corner rugs are your best go-to for effective zoning in small spaces like corner reading nooks. Firstly – and most importantly – you must select the correct size of rug. Do so by considering the larger space that surrounds your reading nook, as well as the shape of the entire room. Remember, you want your rugs to extend past the furniture, otherwise you reading nook will look awkward and almost top-heavy.

Some things to consider:

Room size and shape The size and shape of your room will dictate the dimensions and orientation of your corner rug. Measure the available space carefully to find the right fit.

Existing decor Consider the existing color scheme, furniture, and overall style of the room to choose a rug that seamlessly integrates with the existing design.

Material and durability Depending on the level of foot traffic in the area, you may want to opt for a more durable material, such as wool or synthetic fibers.

Personal style Ultimately, the corner rug you choose should reflect your personal style and preferences, helping to create a space that feels truly personalized.

