Northwest 35 have introduced an exciting new collection of luxury handcrafted rugs inspired by traditional Scottish and Indian design motifs

Honouring both Scotland and India’s rich design heritages, the Northwest 35 ‘East & West Coalesce’ collection intertwines traditional motifs from two vastly different cultures to create impactful rugs that bring serenity and personality to any space.

Northwest 35 formed after founder and creative director Richa Walia embarked on a fruitless search for beautiful hand-knotted rugs that combined classic and modern design, and were made using sustainable materials. Exasperation drove Richa to launch Northwest 35, an honest rug brand that prides itself on producing conscientiously-crafted exquisite rugs that celebrate personal expression and cultural heritage.

Northwest 35 is now a certified Label STEP fair trade partner. Richa says, “Our rugs are not just textile treasures, they represent centuries-old craftsmanship and our commitment to the wellbeing of our artisans. Fair trade, sustainability and ethical values are at our core.”

Creating harmony between cultures through design is Northwest 35’s raison d’être. See their Resilience collection, for example, which is inspired by the mansions of Chettinad in South India, a distinctive blend of Indian, European and East Asian architectural styles, created by a people at the peak of their prosperity.

The Glorious Gardens collection, or ‘Rajasthani range’, emulates the wonderful era of art evolution around the 8th and 9th centuries that originated in northwest India.

The Chintz collection follows Richa’s self-exploration of her Indian heritage and her current life in London – both have profoundly shaped her identity and they are represented in this celebration of past and present.

In an elegant fusion of design styles, the new East & West Coalesce collection features three designs: Indo-Scot, Tartan Temples and Himalayan Highlands, which come in an array of colourways. Designs are inspired not only by the bright colours of an Indian sunset, or the shimmering intricacies of a traditional saree; but also by the playful use of deeper colours in tartan and the stark silhouette of a Scottish hillside.

“It is true that art and design have a remarkable ability to transcend cultural differences and language barriers, and speak directly to the soul,” Richa says. She was deeply connected to this idea as she constructed the East & West Coalesce collection.

“The ultimate inspiration for this collection – aside from the positive message about connection through cultures – was longing,” Richa tells us when we ask her what powers her creativity. She goes on to paint a picture of a colourful childhood, and cites her mother’s collection of sarees as her muse. “I grew up watching my mother drape beautiful sarees collected from all over India. Her favourite (and mine) was the iconic Kanjeevaram saree, which was decorated with elegant temple motifs.”

The Kanjeevaram is a premium silk saree traditionally from Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu and is known for its intricate zari work, vibrant colors and heavy luxurious feel. “As a child, I dreamt of owning one myself and this collection is my way of transforming that longing into something tangible.”

In the Indo-Scot and Tartan Temples designs, Richa took the Kanjeevaram saree temple motifs and rendered them them as solid silk blocks. “I then laced Northwest 35’s checkered pattern throughout to bring together the Indian motifs and the tartan, filling each shape with the rich plaid design,” Richa says.

The South Indian temple motifs on sarees and intricate patterns in Scottish tartan actually share some striking similarities and Richa was thrilled to discover how well they combine. “In today’s world, with its constant stream of disquieting news and an increasing sense of polarisation, I feel we should use design as a bridge, to cultivate connection and understanding,” says Richa.

This softened interpretation of tartan prevents it from feeling rigid or overly structured. It invites an emotional connection by retaining the familiar elements of tartan, but in a way that feels fresh, artistic and open to personal interpretation. “Furthermore, we allow customisation of both the pattern and colours, as well as shape and size, enabling the creation of a completely unique piece.”

Northwest 35 will release their contemporary range of handcrafted rugs, ‘East & West Coalesce’, at London Design Week 2025, with a preview available now at Chelsea Design Centre.

As with all of Northwest 35 rugs, every piece from the East & West Coalesce collection is produced using sustainably sourced materials that honour Northwest 35’s artisans and its contemporary approach to ancient craftsmanship.

Richa sums up the collection, saying, “A lot of love and consideration went into these integrations to ensure that two cultural elements, not commonly mixed, would coexist seamlessly and celebrate both traditions in a way that feels refined and balanced. Northwest 35 rugs are always designed to represent hope and harmony, wherever they are placed.”

Visit the Northwest 35 website | Follow Northwest 35 on Instagram