New Lanark has unveiled ‘New Lanark Tartan’ with Lochcarron of Scotland, a celebration of heritage and collaboration

The New Lanark Tartan collection presents a timeless and classic design, made with precision and authenticity by Lochcarron of Scotland. The range provides a touch of heritage and quality to any home.

Unique to the area, the tartan collection has been custom designed by chairperson James Pow in partnership with the renowned world’s leading manufacturer of tartan, Lochcarron of Scotland. Developed by Lochcarron and now in full production at their factory, this new tartan celebrates the area’s rich heritage while showcasing a new level of collaboration with one of Scotland’s most respected textile producers.

James Pow, chairperson of the New Lanark Trust says that the partnership with Lochcarron of Scotland is a perfect example of how two iconic Scottish brands can come together to celebrate and promote our shared heritage. “This unique tartan symbolises both our history and the creativity that continues to drive us forward,” he explains. “We are incredibly proud to offer visitors the chance to take home a piece of our town in the form of beautifully crafted Lochcarron tartan products.”

Dawn Robson-Bell is managing director of Lochcarron of Scotland and added, “We are delighted to have collaborated on this unique tartan from design concept to finished product, and hope they have much success with the range and development of the pattern through other opportunities within their site.”

This new tartan collection makes its debut in the New Lanark Mill Shop, 240 years after the town was founded, making it an ideal gift for those who cherish Scotland’s history and craftsmanship.

