Scotland’s first farm-to-fashion line launches at the Scottish Textile and Fashion Showcase in Paris

Alexander Manufacturing, an industry leader in sustainable fashion craftsmanship, is proud to announce the launch of the Mause Collection

The Mause Collection by Alexander Manufacturing is a unique line of luxury woven fabrics crafted entirely from Blue Faced Leicester and Texel mule fleeces sourced directly from the Alexander family farm in Perthshire.

Bringing Scottish fahion design to a global stage

The Mause Collection debuted at the prestigious St Andrew’s Reception and Scottish Textile and Fashion Showcase at the British Embassy and Residence in Paris today, Thursday 28th November. This high-profile event, co-organised by Scottish Development International (SDI) and the Scottish Government, brought together over 350 influential guests from the business, cultural and political communities under the theme “Une Symphonie Franco-Ecossaise,” which celebrates the best of Scottish and French craftsmanship.

Taking Alexander Manufacturing to Paris

As part of this annual showcase, Alexander Manufacturing joins 15 prominent Scottish textile and fashion companies to promote Scotland’s heritage and commitment to innovation and sustainability. The event aims to introduce new Scottish products to the French market and forge stronger business relationships between Scotland and France, with a particular focus on textiles and luxury fashion.

About the Mause collection

The Mause Collection represents the UK’s first vertically integrated “farm-to-fashion” line, merging Scotland’s rich farming heritage with sustainable luxury artistry. Every stage of the collection, from fleece to fabric, takes place in the UK, underscoring Alexander Manufacturing’s commitment to a circular fashion model that minimises waste and eliminates greenwashing practices.

Recently appointed as an official supplier of Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the company is known for its excellence in British tailoring and craftsmanship. This same dedication is woven into every piece of the Mause Collection, now available to luxury fashion brands and designers looking for sustainable, Scottish-made fabrics.

Handcrafted with care

Crafted from Blue Faced Leicester and Texel wool, the Mause Collection boasts exceptional quality. Blue Faced Leicester wool is renowned for its softness, while Texel wool adds a distinctive loft and texture, resulting in fabrics that combine durability with luxurious comfort. The fabrics are meticulously woven in Keith by well-known Mcnaughtons mill and taken to Alexander Manufacturing in Cumbernauld, where the skilled artisans, create this exceptional collection which boasts both heritage and modernity.

The luxury Mause Collection consists of tailored garments and beautiful kilts that truly represent the Scottish luxury story that the brand tells. The exquisite pleating woven into each piece symbolises strength and femininity. Designed to complement one another, these garments are crafted from 100% wool, ensuring both durability and comfort. The Mause Collection is committed to quality and style, making it a lasting addition to any wardrobe.

Words from the team

Founder of Alexander Manufacturing Nadia Alexander says, “We are thrilled to introduce the Mause Collection at the St Andrew’s Day Reception in Paris. This collection is a testament to our family’s deep-rooted heritage in farming and our commitment to Scottish craftsmanship. It’s a true collaboration with nature, designed with respect for the land and made to last. At Alexander Manufacturing, we proudly showcase a product representing tradition and innovation, moving towards a fully sustainable, circular economy.”

