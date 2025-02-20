The Seafood Ristorante, one of Scotland’s most beloved dining destinations, marks its 20th anniversary with the launch of the ‘Icons’ menu, built on the restaurant’s most iconic dishes from the past two decades

The Seafood Ristorante is perched on the sandy shores of St Andrews Bay, boasting panoramic views of the ocean and the starry sky at night. Since opening in 2004, the glass restaurant has become synonymous with high-quality, locally sourced seafood, innovative culinary techniques and of course its breathtaking views of the Fife coast.

Listed in The Michelin Guide, The Seafood Ristorante has earned its reputation as a must-visit destination for food lovers both locally and internationally. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, executive chef Davy Aspin has designed a limited-time menu that pays homage to the restaurant’s most beloved dishes. We had the pleasure of visiting The Seafood Ristorante to taste the Icons menu for ourselves.

The space is warm and comforting, characterised by the colours of the sea. Deep hues of stone and green are laced through upholstery and decor – during the day, you can rely on floods of natural light brightening up the space, but when night falls, it needs those pops of colour (and a few candles) to keep post-sunset gloominess at bay. The front of house team are busy but attentive; their positive smiles helping the room shine. Chefs work quietly and efficiently in the open kitchen that sits at the heart of this expansive dining space.

It’s time for dinner. Memorable moments include the hand dived Orkney scallops served with green Thai-inspired curry sauce (elegantly spiced), accompanied by homemade bread (perfect for dipping) and lightly salted butter from The Edinburgh Butter Company. The follow-up dish was Anstruther lobster ravioli with a rich shellfish bisque (creamy and delicious). The star of the show was undoubtedly the steamed day boat halibut (astoundingly tender and soft) served with Shetland mussels, young leeks (crisp, not crunchy) and a rich butter tartare sauce.

A special highlight on the Icons menu that we didn’t have the chance to sample is Anstruther lobster linguine, a dish that was reintroduced in 2017 using locally sourced Lobster from a dedicated East Neuk boat. North Sea turbot also appears on the menu served with a rich chicken butter sauce.

“It’s important to celebrate and recognise such a significant milestone,” said Stefano Pieraccini, owner of The Seafood Ristorante. “This anniversary is not just about looking back at our history, but also embracing our future. The ‘Icons’ menu allows us to honour the dishes that have defined us while continuing to innovate and evolve. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating 20 years of a truly special restaurant.”

The restaurant’s 20th anniversary celebrations run from 20th February to mid April, featuring special events and exclusive dining experiences throughout the year. The Icons menu is priced at £80 for two courses and £95 for three courses.

