Design a sustainable and stylish home with Terrazzo Tiles

These six handpicked designs from Carbon Neutral certified brand Terrazzo Tiles blend eco-conscious style with luxury and durability for every space

From cement, resin, and Italian porcelain tiles to classic terrazzo patterns and Moroccan encaustic cement, Terrazzo Tiles offers high-quality pieces across various price points to suit any project. As demand for eco-conscious home design increases, so does the variety of sustainable tile options.

Agne Linke, from Terrazzo Tiles, explains: “Our terrazzo tiles incorporate a high percentage of recycled materials, reducing waste and giving new life to discarded stone. We are expanding our collection to ensure our products meet the highest aesthetic standards while contributing to a healthier planet.”

Here are six Terrazzo Tiles products to help you create a beautiful and sustainable home.

✔ Material: Handmade Encaustic Cement

✔ Colour: From classic geometrics to bold contemporary patterns

✔ Recycled content: Varies by design



Want to add authentic charm to your space? Handmade Encaustic Cement Tiles are meticulously crafted by artisans in Morocco, using traditional techniques for a unique, vibrant finish.

Unlike printed or glazed tiles, their pigmented designs are embedded into the tile itself – the coloured cement is poured into molds and pressed manually using a hydraulic press, ensuring long-lasting depth and durability.

Why choose these?

Artisan-made for an authentic, handcrafted look

Highly durable – perfect for floors, walls, and feature areas

Customisable – create a bespoke pattern to fit your vision

Sourced from the fines workshops in Morocco and Spain, Terrazzo Tiles’ vast collection offers something for every taste, from classic geometric designs to bold, contemporary patterns. And if you’re looking for something truly unique, their bespoke tile service allows you to customise your own pattern, making your dream a reality.

2. Pradena Terrazzo Essential

✔ Material: Terrazzo Cement

✔ Colour: Blue & grey marble chip combinations

✔ Recycled content: 70%



For a bold yet timeless design, the Pradena Terrazzo from the Essential Terrazzo Range blends multi-coloured marble chips in a crisp white background, creating depth and elegance. Perfect for floors, walls, countertops, and sink surrounds, this design transforms any room into a statement space.

Why choose these?

Striking, natural stone aesthetic

Durable and sustainable – made from recycled marble chips

Available in large bespoke slabs up to 304cm x 125cm

The large marble fragments create a sense of depth and texture, making this exquisite terrazzo design, a stunning focal point for both classic and contemporary spaces, transforming any room with its vibrant interplay of colours and natural stone patterns

3. Durham Essential Plus

✔ Material: Terrazzo Cement

✔ Colour: Rich charcoal base with elegantly accented with vibrant, white and black marble chips

✔ Recycled content: Sustainably sourced and polished using eco-friendly methods

Make a statement with Durham Essential Plus. Featuring a charcoal-hued base and a dynamic mix of recycled marble fragments, in varying sizes, this premium terrazzo tile brings contemporary luxury to both residential and commercial spaces.

Why choose these?

Eco-friendly and chemical-free polishing

High durability & low maintenance

Perfect for kitchens, bathrooms, wet rooms & staircases

Crafted with recycled marble chips embedded in a cement base, the Durham Essential Plus is polished mechanically and free of chemical processes to create a flawless, smooth surface. Combining sustainability with functionality, this terrazzo offers an eco-friendly, durable and low-maintenance solution for modern interiors.

This tile is perfect for applications such as kitchen flooring and countertops, vanity tops, washbasins, bathrooms, showers, wet rooms, staircases and more. Long-lasting materials are used in a design that is easy to care for and requires minimal maintenance.

4. E14 Sea Coral Terrazzo Resin

✔ Material: Terrazzo Resin

✔ Colour: Green base with large multi-coloured marble chips in pinks and creams.

✔ Recycled content: Mechanically polished for an eco-friendly finish

A modern masterpiece, the E14 Sea Coral Terrazzo Resin from the Terrazzo Resin Tile Range offer a refined yet bold aesthetic, blending natural marble chips into a sophisticated green base. Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, vanity tops, and staircases, this tile is both elegant and easy to maintain.

Why choose these?

Stunning contemporary design

Durable & easy to clean

Available in slab format 305cm x 124cm

Crafted with precision, this engineered marble delivers exceptional quality and a timeless aesthetic, making it the perfect choice for both residential and commercial projects.

Its distinctive look complements both modern and traditional interiors, offering endless possibilities for kitchens, bathrooms, vanity tops, wet rooms, stairs and more. And there’s no need to worry about the quality of E14 Sea Coral Terrazzo Resin tiles as they are engineered for durability, requiring minimal upkeep and ensuring long-lasting beauty.

5. Traditional Handmade Moroccan Clay Zellige

✔ Material: Handmade Zellige Tiles

✔ Colour: Available in 16 vibrant colourways, from cobalt blue and sunshine yellow to satsuma orange and forest green

✔ Recycled content: Made using natural clay and water, free from synthetic additives and contains no harmful chemicals or toxins.



Handmade using centuries-old techniques, Moroccan Zellige tiles celebrate natural imperfections, creating a warm, earthy aesthetic. With their irregular textures and colour variations, these tiles bring an authentic, handcrafted feel to any space.

Why choose these?

Handcrafted for a unique finish

Sustainable production process

Highly durable and customisable

Celebrated for their unique imperfections, they are a favourite among interior designers – and DIY superstars – aiming to achieve a truly authentic and non-refined style.

Each tile tells its own story, with subtle variations in shade, texture and shape emerging naturally during the firing process. This handcrafted character creates a warm, comforting environment, adding depth and personality to your interiors. Whether used as a striking feature wall, backsplash or flooring, these tiles deliver an unparalleled blend of artistry and practicality.

Zellige tiles are typically handmade by artisans, which requires significantly less energy compared to mass-produced ceramic tiles made in industrial kilns. The process avoids the use of heavy machinery, further reducing carbon footprint.

Zellige tiles are highly durable and, if installed properly, can last for decades. Available in 10cmx10cm, 5cmx5cm, they can also be produced in brick shapes, hexagonal, fleur-de-lis, diamond tiles and shells/scallops

6. Bergamo Gold Terrazzo Resin

✔ Material: Terrazzo Resin

✔ Colour: Beige base infused with marble chips in grey, white & gold, offering a rich palette of possibilities in various sizes

✔ Recycled content: 85%

For a rich, luxurious look, the Bergamo Gold Terrazzo Resin from the Terrazzo Resin Range is crafted from high-quality quartz and marble, making it versatile for a multitude of applications and designs.

Why choose these?

Versatile – suitable for various applications

Eco-friendly – made with 85% recycled material

Timeless, elegant aesthetic

Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen countertops, creating elegant flooring, adorning bathroom vanities, embellishing shower walls or adding sophistication to fireplace surrounds, these tiles deliver both style and substance.

With their harmonious blend of colours, the Bergamo Gold Terrazzo Resin tile brings a touch of timeless elegance to your bathroom or kitchen. Explore the endless design possibilities and transform your space with the charm of terrazzo.

About Terrazzo Tiles

Since 1989, Terrazzo Tiles has been at the forefront of sustainable and stylish design, providing handcrafted tiles not only across the UK but throughout Europe and the United States and with a global reach that includes New Zealand, Hong Kong and Dubai.

Agne Linke from Terrazzo emphasizes, “Sustainability isn’t just an initiative – it’s ingrained in everything we do. Our tiles align with leading green certifications, including BREEAM, LEED, and Ska, helping architect, interior designers and developers to create truly sustainable spaces.”

✔ Carbon Neutral Certified

✔ Bespoke and handmade tile expertise

✔ Pioneering sustainable practices in the industry

“We are also deeply committed to educating and informing our clients about the environmental benefits of our products.”

With Head Office in London and satellites in Copenhagen and New York, Terrazzo Tiles has provided style inspiration for over three decades, curating the latest trends and designs from around the world. They offer the largest collection of eco-friendly terrazzo cement and terrazzo resin tiles, along with handcrafted Moroccan cement tiles for a truly bespoke touch. Their unique, handmade Zellige tiles add timeless charm, while their wide range of terrazzo-effect porcelain tiles combines durability with exceptional quality.

The brand has achieved Carbon Neutral certified status and are working to blend style and sustainability to help customers create beautiful homes that don’t harm the planet.

“With every tile we produce, we reaffirm our promise to sustainability, because great design should not come at the cost of our planet.”

